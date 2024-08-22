ALYSON HANNIGAN TEAMS UP WITH KEVIN'S NATURAL FOODS TO CURE BACK-TO-SCHOOL INDUCED 'IRRITABLE PARENT SYNDROME'

The brand is partnering with actor, mom, and IPS survivor Alyson Hannigan to make busy weeknight dinners easy with Kevin's refrigerated entrées.

STOCKTON, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With back-to-school season in full swing, busy parents everywhere are bracing for the annual outbreak of "Irritable Parent Syndrome" (IPS). Symptoms include frantic last-minute dinner prep, overwhelming piles of dishes, mindlessly staring into the fridge and temptation to order takeout again. There's no need to stress - Kevin's Natural Foods has teamed up with actor, mom and IPS survivor Alyson Hannigan, to help busy families end IPS one meal at a time.

Kevin's Natural Foods is giving away free meals for an entire school year to 5 lucky families. Post this Alyson Hannigan and Kevin's Natural Foods are ready to help families tackle weeknight meals this school year with heat-and-serve entrees that are ready in just 5 minutes.

Kevin's Natural Foods instantly relieves IPS symptoms with a wide range of easy-to-prepare meals made with premium, clean ingredients, tender, juicy meats raised without antibiotics, and shockingly delicious gluten-free sauces. Kevin's is the culinary antidote to busy nights in need of a fast, nutritious solution to the daily 'what's for dinner' dilemma.

"As a busy mom, I'm excited to partner with Kevin's Natural Foods," says Alyson Hannigan. "With Kevin's meals, I can whip up something my whole family loves in just minutes—saving my sanity and keeping the kids from staging a mealtime revolt."

"At Kevin's, we understand the pressures of the busy back-to-school season, and we're passionate about helping even the busiest of families with a quick meal solution that not only makes life easier but also brings families together over a healthy meal they can feel good about," adds Becky Graham, CMO at Kevin's Natural Foods. "Partnering with Alyson Hannigan is a natural fit because she embodies the comedic spirit of balancing family, meal-time drama, and health in a real, relatable way."

To help parents navigate this hectic time, Kevin's Natural Foods is giving away free meals for an entire school year to 5 lucky families to help conquer IPS. For more information and to enter the giveaway, visit kevinsnaturalfoods.com and tag Kevin's Natural Foods on Instagram to share your personal IPS stories.

About Kevin's Natural Foods

Kevin's Natural Foods is a line of healthy entrées, sauces, sides and frozen meals on a mission to make clean eating not only taste delicious, but also seamlessly fit into any lifestyle. Co-founded by Kevin McCray, who battled a severe auto-immune disorder for years and found that nothing helped consistently until he discovered a paleo-friendly diet— Kevin's Natural Foods was born from his desire to help others eat healthier. Kevin's flavorful, sous-vide entrées and signature Paleo, Keto and Gluten-Free certified sauces allow home chefs to prepare delicious meals in five minutes. With strict nutritious standards, entrées and sauces contain zero refined sugar, artificial ingredients, grains, soy, antibiotics or hormones. Kevin's products are available on the shelves of coveted grocery retailers nationwide like Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts, and Costco. A true market disruptor, Kevin's is the first clean refrigerated entrée brand and challenges the notion that proper nutrition can't be as delicious as it is healthy.

For more information about Kevin's Natural Foods, please visit kevinsnaturalfoods.com.

