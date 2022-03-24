Alzheimer Society of Toronto and Integracare Inc. Renew Unique Partnership Agreement

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Alzheimer Society of Toronto ("AST") is proud to announce the renewal of their Partnership Agreement with Integracare Inc. ("Integracare") to provide a range of innovative Dementia Care training for 100% of Integracare's Personal Support Workers ("PSWs") and Registered Practical Nurses ("RPNs"). Building off the original ground-breaking partnership agreement signed in 2017, Integracare has agreed to continue its unique partnership with AST through 2025 creating advanced educational opportunities for frontline health workers.

"It is essential, as the number of people living with Dementia increases in the GTA, that Home Care companies like Integracare invest in the advanced education of their staff through our comprehensive Dementia Care training programs," said Scott Russell, CEO of the Alzheimer Society of Toronto. "Training personal support workers (PSWs) and other frontline health professionals is one way we know that we can dramatically improve the quality of life for people living with Dementia and their families. Through the extension of this partnership, Integracare is demonstrating they have seen the value that advanced education in Dementia Care brings and are continuing to provide the best training for their staff."

This partnership is going to continue to grow in significance as we see a steady rise in the rate of Dementia across Canada. The pandemic strengthened the need for meaningful and innovative partnerships between Canadian non-profit organisations and the corporate businesses in their communities.

"As the leading family-funded at-home Dementia Care provider in the GTA, we have a responsibility to ensure that our Caregivers receive the highest quality education. The Alzheimer Society of Toronto is a leader in Dementia Care and education and their support helps set our Caregivers apart. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with AST and provide our Caregivers with the best tools available to provide world-class Dementia Care." said Lee Grunberg, CEO of Integracare.

Integracare has also agreed to continue to go beyond its investment in training and education, by making a significant commitment to community events run by the Alzheimer Society of Toronto including the Walk for Alzheimer's, Unforgettable Evening Gala, and Alzheimer Society PSW Nights.

About Integracare Inc.

lntegracare provides a wide range of private nursing care and personal support services for individuals in their homes, hospitals, retirement residences and long-term care facilities. Its services, while encompassing all levels of nursing care, have always included a wide range of related services that address the needs of their clients while promoting joyful living and helping Integracare Clients maintain their independence and dignity. For more information about lntegracare, contact us at 396 Moore Ave., Toronto, Ontario, M6C 3A8, (416) 421-4243, or visit https://integracare.on.ca

About the Alzheimer Society of Toronto

The Alzheimer Society of Toronto provides free counselling and education to people with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, their families, and caregivers. They deliver specialised training and professional development for frontline health-care providers, and public education and awareness events to increase accessibility to dementia information.

SOURCE Integracare Inc