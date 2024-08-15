Integracare Names Bethel Lascano as Director of Business Development

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Integracare Inc. ("Integracare"), a leader in private home healthcare in Toronto and Mississauga is pleased to announce the promotion of Bethel Lascano, RN, to Director of Business Development.

Bethel has over 12 years of nursing and patient care experience and has been a key part of driving the business development, facility partnerships and marketing efforts for the Integracare Group of Companies since joining in November 2023. Bethel became a part of the Integracare family through the acquisition of Living Assistance Services in November 2023 where she was previously Director of Care. Prior to joining Living Assistance Services, Bethel worked with the Home & Community Care Support Services (HCCSS), where she assessed and coordinated delivery of health care services to patients in the community assisting them in achieving their optimal health, independence, and dignity. Her experience also includes psychiatric street nursing on Assertive Community Treatment teams in the Mental Health & Addictions sector. She currently maintains her connection with inpatient care at Baycrest Hospital meeting the rehabilitation needs of seniors transferred from acute care hospitals, hoping to transition back to the place they call home.

In her new role as Director of Business Development, Bethel will be spearheading business development, facility and local community partnership efforts and other marketing initiatives to attract and service new Clients. Additionally, Bethel will be leading the Client Intake team, overseeing Client Intake processes, conducting home assessments and guiding new clients through the process of accessing quality care through the organization.

"Bethel is an amazing person and her passion for and commitment to providing our Clients with the highest quality care shines through every day! I am thrilled for her to be leading our partnership, growth, business development and intake efforts. She has an incredible ability to connect and build trust with people, and I am so pleased that she will be using those inherent traits to their fullest potential in this role." said Lee Grunberg, President & CEO of the Integracare Group of Companies.

About Integracare Inc.: Integracare provides a wide range of private personal support services and nursing care services to individuals in their homes, hospitals, retirement residences and long-term care facilities. Its services, while encompassing all levels of nursing care, have always included a wide range of related services that address the needs of their clients while maintaining their dignity and confidentiality. For more information about lntegracare, visit integracarehomecare.ca .

SOURCE Integracare Inc