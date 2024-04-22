Alzheimer's Association 2024 Part the Cloud Gala Raises More Than $17 Million to Fund Cutting-Edge Alzheimer's and Dementia Research

– Suits star Sarah Rafferty emceed the evening with a musical performance by Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and performer Jon Batiste –

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than $17 million was raised Friday, April 19, at the Part the Cloud Gala, held at a private residence in Woodside, California, to fund cutting-edge Alzheimer's disease research. Started in 2012 by Michaela "Mikey" Hoag with the Alzheimer's Association, Part the Cloud is a global movement to accelerate scientific progress in Alzheimer's disease research. The evening was emceed by "Suits" star Sarah Rafferty with a musical performance by Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and performer Jon Batiste.

Hoag and event chairs Sue Foley and Lauren Koenig were joined by over 300 guests comprised of philanthropists and luminaries, including:

"After realizing the power my personal story could have to rally people around the Alzheimer's cause, I partnered with the Alzheimer's Association and a steering committee of women affected by the disease to launch the first Part the Cloud Gala in 2012," said Hoag. "In the 12 years since, Part the Cloud has bloomed into a global research movement that has the potential to find a cure for the disease." Hoag elaborates, "My parents succumbed to Alzheimer's, and I wanted to do my part to change the trajectory of the disease. Today, Part the Cloud is more than a fundraiser, it's an opportunity to educate, inspire and provide hope to the millions of lives impacted by Alzheimer's and other dementias."

Maria C. Carrillo, Ph.D., Alzheimer's Association chief science officer and medical affairs lead, shared an exciting announcement at the event further demonstrating the remarkable impact of the Part the Cloud program. Three clinical trials investigating promising therapies for Alzheimer's and other dementias are propelled thanks to new grant funding from Part the Cloud. The funding brings Part the Cloud's total investment to $82 million in 68 groundbreaking and innovative clinical trials.

Additionally, Part the Cloud grant recipients have gone on to receive more than $1.4 billion in follow-on funding from the federal government, venture capital firms and other funding sources.

Sarah Rafferty, who has been an Alzheimer's Association Celebrity Champion for over a decade, shared, "Unfortunately, like millions of others, my family has seen the realities of Alzheimer's disease up close with my grandmother and now my father. The tireless commitment and vision of people like Mikey Hoag, who are spearheading the search for a cure to this disease, brings me hope. With innovative programs like Part the Cloud, I know we are getting closer to a world without Alzheimer's."

The evening ended with a powerful performance by Jon Batiste. "The work Mikey Hoag and the committee of women behind Part the Cloud are doing is incredible and inspiring," said Batiste. "I was honored to perform at this year's Alzheimer's Association Part the Cloud Gala and to be able to recognize how these women are changing the course of Alzheimer's disease through research funding."

Alzheimer's disease has a far-reaching and devastating impact. According to the Alzheimer's Association's Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures , nearly 7 million Americans over age 65 are living with Alzheimer's dementia and more than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people living with Alzheimer's or other dementias. In 2024, it is estimated that Alzheimer's and other dementias will cost the nation $360 billion and by 2050, these costs could rise to nearly $1 trillion.

Part the Cloud steering committee members include Ellen Drew, Dana Eckert, Sue Foley, Stephanie Harman, Mikey Hoag, Lauren Koenig, Anne Lawler, Lisa Mooring, Heather Pietsch, Debbie Robbins, Paula Robichaud and Mary Stevens.

Stanlee Gatti of Stanlee R. Gatti Designs donated his event consultant services to the event.

Photo gallery here. Photo credit: Drew Altizer Photography | Alzheimer's Association.

For more information on Part the Cloud and its impact, visit alz.org/partthecloud .

About the Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

