Alzheimer's Association Releases White Paper to Help Health Systems Build Strong Dementia Care Programs

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Association Dementia Care Navigation Roundtable (DCNR) today released a new white paper offering guidance to help health care organizations build, improve and expand dementia care programs.

The paper, " Building a Business Case for a Dementia Care Program ," is designed for health systems transitioning from traditional fee-for-service payment models to value-based care. It is accompanied by a Dementia Care Financial Modeling tool that helps organizations assess costs and feasibility when planning dementia programs. The tool allows teams to adapt the principles outlined in the white paper to their goals, resources and context, enabling them to make informed business cases to leadership.

Health systems are increasingly adopting alternative payment models for older adults to reduce unnecessary utilization and costs without sacrificing care quality. However, organizations often face obstacles implementing new models due to limited awareness among providers and administrators, high administrative burden to operationalize complex workflows, and a lack of practical tools and strategies to engage leadership in starting, sustaining or scaling dementia care programs.

"This white paper and financial model give health systems a practical tool they need to make dementia care a priority," said Katie Evans, chief programs and mission engagement officer, Alzheimer's Association. "By providing a clear roadmap and data-driven approach, we aim to help organizations deliver high-quality, coordinated care that improves outcomes for people living with dementia and their caregivers."

The white paper includes five sequential modules detailing key components for building a business case:

Analyzing Current State — Assessing the existing dementia care landscape

Identifying and Understanding Key Value Metrics — Defining primary sources of financial value

Reviewing Care Model Types — Choosing the right dementia care model

Creating a Credible Program Analysis — Building a "Program Scorecard" to track metrics

Dementia Care Financial Model — Applying modules 1-4 to generate financial data

The Alzheimer's Association Dementia Care Navigation Roundtable was created to encourage and implement more coordinated care models nationwide for people living with Alzheimer's and other dementias. The roundtable includes health systems, payers and dementia experts who aim to establish consistent processes and protocols for dementia care navigation, ensuring equitable, quality services for all individuals with dementia and their caregivers.

The Alzheimer's Association will host a one-hour webinar on Feb. 13 to demonstrate how health care organizations can use the free Dementia Care Financial Modeling tool to build and improve dementia care programs. Interested organizations can register here . Health care organizations can also request the modeling tool by contacting [email protected] .

