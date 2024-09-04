Alzheimer's Association Collaborates with Hallmark Media and Ashley Williams for First-Ever Walk to End Alzheimer's Appearance in a Feature Film

"Falling Together" premiering on Hallmark Channel on September 21, World Alzheimer's Day

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Alzheimer's Association announced its collaboration with Hallmark Media and Ashley Williams for the first-ever appearance of Walk to End Alzheimer's in a feature film. "Falling Together" will premiere on Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on Sept. 21, which is also World Alzheimer's Day — a global effort to raise awareness and challenge the stigma around Alzheimer's and all other dementia.

In the movie, Williams' character volunteers for Walk to End Alzheimer's and recruits her own team of friends and neighbors as a way to meet people and get involved in her community after relocating to Pittsburgh for a new job. While fictional, the movie's storyline will likely resonate with communities across the country that are stepping up to fight this disease together.

"The Alzheimer's Association was a tremendous source of support for my family when my mom received her Alzheimer's diagnosis," Williams said. "Working with the Association has provided me with a great opportunity to raise awareness of Alzheimer's and help support other families going through this heartbreaking disease. This Hallmark Channel movie, 'Falling Together' is, in a way, a love letter to the organization and the incredibly important work they're doing every day to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia."

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest fundraising event for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Williams has participated in several Walk events over the years. She began lending her time and voice in the fight against Alzheimer's to honor her mom, Linda, who she lost to the disease in 2016.

"Storytelling is a powerful tool to educate, raise awareness and bring change. We're grateful to Ashley Williams and Hallmark Media for featuring Alzheimer's disease in 'Falling Together,' and particularly for highlighting Walk to End Alzheimer's — the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research," said Wendy Vizek, senior vice president, Community Engagement and Field Operations at the Alzheimer's Association. "Ashley's commitment to events such as Walk, Dance Party to End ALZ, and now bringing authentic and moving depictions of the disease to the screen, shows her relentless dedication to changing the conversation around Alzheimer's. We are thankful to her for being a longtime champion for the Alzheimer's Association and sharing in our vision of a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia."

According to the Alzheimer's Association 2024 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report, nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's and more than 11 million people provide unpaid care for someone living with the disease.

"This is a pivotal moment in the fight against Alzheimer's and all other dementia. With multiple treatments available that can change the course of the disease, the time is now to continue this important momentum," said Vizek. "We invite everyone in communities across the country to follow Ashley's inspiring lead and start your own team for this Walk season. The funds raised will advance Alzheimer's and dementia research, and also continue to provide care and support services to local families affected by this devastating disease."

Williams is an executive producer on the film. The Association consulted on the script, provided branded decor and props to help stage an authentic Walk to End Alzheimer's event.

To find a local Walk to End Alzheimer's event and start a team, visit alz.org/walk.

