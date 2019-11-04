Alzheimer’s Association Doubles Investment to $60 Million for Part the Cloud Grant Program

With dementia affecting 50 million people worldwide, there is an urgent and pressing need to identify therapies capable of preventing or reversing brain cell damage inflicted by Alzheimer's and other causes of dementia. Part the Cloud awards are specifically designed to accelerate translation of findings from the laboratory, through trials, into possible therapies — filling the gap in Alzheimer's drug development by providing essential support for early-phase clinical studies.

"Like millions of others, I have witnessed the devastating effects of Alzheimer's disease firsthand. Finding a treatment or cure is an enormous scientific challenge that needs increased and continued research investments," Bill Gates said. "The Alzheimer's Association. Part the Cloud program is impressive and accelerating early clinical phases of drug development to slow, stop and ultimately cure the disease."

Through Part the Cloud, Gates is participating in a strategic and unique Alzheimer's Association research initiative that has already awarded $30 million in grants to 39 state-of-the-art research projects. Part the Cloud has driven significant additional funding to grant recipients who have gone on to receive more than $259 million in follow up funding from the National Institutes of Health, the National Institute on Aging, venture capital firms and other sources.

"After losing my father to this disease, I needed to champion cutting-edge and innovative approaches to Alzheimer's research, and I couldn't do it alone," said Mikey Hoag. "Part the Cloud is the realization of that vision and is a global movement sparking philanthropic investment to advance promising Alzheimer's and dementia drug development research."

Part the Cloud is part of the Alzheimer's Association's robust research platform, the largest nonprofit research program focused on Alzheimer's and dementia globally. This research program actively brings together government, academia, companies and philanthropists to support the efforts of researchers and accelerate science to achieve effective treatments.

"Part the Cloud propels the global research community and allows it to explore innovative avenues of research that can accelerate needed treatments," said Maria C. Carrillo, Ph.D., chief science officer, Alzheimer's Association. "Bill Gates and Mikey Hoag's commitment to the Alzheimer's Association demonstrates the urgency with which we must pursue innovative ideas that could be game changers for the tens of millions affected by Alzheimer's disease worldwide."

To learn more about the research funded by Part the Cloud, visit: alz.org/speed.

