Alzheimer's Association Encourages Dementia Caregivers to Make Their Health and Well-Being an Equal Priority

– November is National Family Caregivers and National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month –

– Alzheimer's Association offers help to 11 million Americans serving as dementia caregivers –

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During National Family Caregivers and National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month in November, the Alzheimer's Association is encouraging dementia caregivers to make their own health an equal priority as they navigate the demands and stresses of caring for someone else.

"As difficult as it may be, caregivers need to make their health and well-being an equal priority," said Elizabeth Edgerly, senior director, community programs and services, Alzheimer's Association. "Maintaining your health can help you be a better caregiver. No caregiver should face this disease alone. The Alzheimer's Association is here to help."

Currently, there are more than 11 million caregivers across the country, providing care to nearly 7 million Americans living with Alzheimer's.

Caring for those living with Alzheimer's or other dementia poses special challenges for family caregivers. As dementia symptoms worsen, caregivers can experience increased emotional stress, depression, anxiety, and new or worsened health problems. In addition, caregivers often experience depleted finances due to disruptions in employment and paying for health care or other services.

"Caring for a person with Alzheimer's takes longer, lasts longer, is more personal and extensive than most other diseases, and takes a heavy toll on the health of the caregivers themselves," Edgerly said. "During the course of the disease, caregiving tasks escalate and become more intensive. As a result, many dementia caregivers sleep less, neglect their own health needs and that can lead to a crisis."

Across the country, 59% of dementia caregivers report high to very high emotional stress due to caregiving and 38% report high to very high physical stress due to caregiving. Seventy-four percent of dementia caregivers report they are "somewhat concerned" to "very concerned" about maintaining their own health since becoming a caregiver.

To help caregivers balance competing priorities while supporting their overall health and well-being, the Alzheimer's Association offers these tips:

Find time for yourself. It's normal to need a break from caregiving duties. No one can do it all by themselves. Consider taking advantage of respite care or help from family and friends to spend time doing something you enjoy. While the person with dementia can do things they enjoy.

Become an educated caregiver. Understand the disease, its progression and accompanying behavioral and physical changes. Know resources in your community that can help.

Build a support network. Organize friends and family who want to help provide care and support. Access local caregiver support groups or online communities, such as ALZConnected, to connect with other caregivers. If someone offers help, take them up on it. If stress becomes overwhelming, seek professional help.

Take care of yourself. Try to eat well, exercise and get plenty of rest. Making sure that you are healthy can help you be a better caregiver.

Avoid caregiver burnout. Sustained caregiver stress can lead to caregiver burnout – a state of physical, emotional and mental exhaustion. The Alzheimer's Association offers Caregiver Stress Check to help caregivers identify and avoid caregiver burnout.

Accept changes. Eventually your loved one will need more intensive kinds of care. Research care options now so you are ready for the changes as they occur.

Know you're doing your best. It's normal to lose patience or feel like your care may fall short sometimes. You're doing the best you can. For support and encouragement, consider joining an online or in-person support group.

"It's important that dementia caregivers not do it alone," Edgerly said. "Connecting with others can help you find the information, resources and emotional support needed to help stay strong so you can take care of yourself while you provide care to others. In the end, taking care of yourself is really a gift to the person you are caring for."

The Alzheimer's Association provides local support and programs to families facing Alzheimer's and other dementia, including a 24/7 Helpline staffed by master's level clinicians and specialists who are available 365 days a year and can help families navigate a variety of disease-related issues. Call 800.272.3900.

Visit alz.org/nadam and join us in honoring millions of caregivers by sharing a special message of thanks during National Family Caregivers Month.

Alzheimer's Caregiving: By the Numbers

More than 11 million people in the U.S. are providing unpaid care to a person living with Alzheimer's or dementia.

In 2023, these caregivers provided an estimated 18.4 billion hours of unpaid care valued at $346.6 billion . 83% of the help provided to older adults in the U.S. comes from family members, friends or other unpaid caregivers. Nearly half of all caregivers (48%) who provide help to older adults do so for someone with Alzheimer's or another dementia. Among primary caregivers of people with dementia, over half take care of their parents. Approximately two-thirds of caregivers are women, and one-third of dementia caregivers are daughters. Approximately one-quarter of dementia caregivers are "sandwich generation" caregivers, meaning they care not only for an aging parent, but also for children under age 18.

. The total lifetime cost of care for a person living with dementia is estimated at almost $400,000 ($394,683) with 70% of these costs borne by family caregivers in the forms of unpaid caregiving and out-of-pocket expenses. 41% percent of caregivers have a household income of $50,000 or less.

with 70% of these costs borne by family caregivers in the forms of unpaid caregiving and out-of-pocket expenses.

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

