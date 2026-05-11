Alzheimer's Association Launches (re)think your brain to Drive Early Action on Brain Health

Grounded in science, the initiative provides everyday actions that support brain health and may help reduce the risk of dementia.

CHICAGO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Association today announced the launch of (re)think your brain™, a new science-based initiative designed to move people from brain health awareness to action. The initiative expands how people understand and care for their brains and introduces the (re)think your brain 6-Step Challenge, a step-by-step guide with proven practical actions people can start right away to help support brain health and cognitive function.

According to the Alzheimer's Association 2026 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report, nearly nine in 10 U.S. adults say maintaining brain health as they age is very important, and 99% say it is as important as physical health. Yet only 9% say they know how to maintain their brain health, revealing a clear gap between awareness and action.

"People are looking for clear, credible guidance they can trust," said Joanne Pike, DrPH, president and CEO of the Alzheimer's Association. "As a global leader in Alzheimer's and brain health, we have a responsibility to translate the latest science into guidance people can act on, and (re)think your brain is how we're helping people take control of their brain health."

For decades, cognitive decline, Alzheimer's disease and other dementias have largely been viewed as conditions to address after symptoms appear. However, results from last year's landmark U.S. POINTER study demonstrated that combining healthy lifestyle interventions can help protect cognitive function and support brain health.

The (re)think your brain movement reflects this shift by engaging people earlier, before factors that affect brain health later in life begin to emerge, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and changes in sleep and stress levels. Addressing these conditions earlier can make a meaningful difference in long-term brain health and may help reduce dementia risk.

"Research has advanced significantly, and we now have a clearer understanding of how lifestyle factors influence brain health," Pike said. "Evidence shows that behaviors like physical activity, diet, and cognitive engagement may play a meaningful role in reducing dementia risk. The opportunity now is helping people apply that science in ways that are practical and sustainable."

"The good news is that people are motivated," Pike added. "In our recent survey, 73% of adults said they are interested in programs that support brain health. That's why we are focused on delivering trusted, science-backed resources that help people take action earlier and support their brain health over time. You don't have to do everything at once. You just have to start."

To learn more and begin building your brain-healthy habits, visit rethinkyourbrain.org to sign up for the (re)think your brain 6-Step Challenge.

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

About (re)think your brain

The Alzheimer's Association's (re)think your brain initiative transforms scientific evidence into everyday actions that support brain health, enabling people to take control of their brain health earlier. As a global leader in brain health, the Alzheimer's Association is advancing this more proactive approach—helping people build habits that fit real life to live better now, protect their memory, and potentially reduce their risk of dementia. Sign up for the (re)think your brain 6-Step Challenge now at rethinkyourbrain.org.

Media Contact

Moore, on behalf of The Alzheimer's Association

Mac McKeever

[email protected]

207-841-6110

SOURCE Alzheimer's Association