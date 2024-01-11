ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION MOURNS DEATH OF NEW YORK METS LEGEND BUD HARRELSON

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Association is deeply saddened by the death of New York Mets legend and Hall of Famer Bud Harrelson. Mr. Harrelson and his family bravely revealed his Alzheimer's diagnosis in 2018. Following his diagnosis, Harrelson was a devoted advocate for the cause, sharing his story publicly to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's research and care and support programs.

Mr. Harrelson and his family regularly partnered with the Alzheimer's Association to help reduce stigma surrounding Alzheimer's disease and elevate the conversation on behalf of the millions of families facing the disease. In 2018, Harrelson was an honorary chair for the Alzheimer's Association Long Island Chapter Walk to End Alzheimer's. The following year, he joined the Long Island Chapter's Board of Directors.

"The Alzheimer's Association mourns the loss of New York Mets legend Bud Harrelson," said Joanne Pike, DrPH, president and CEO, Alzheimer's Association. "Mr. Harrelson was a champion both on and off the field. Together with his family, he bravely shared his Alzheimer's diagnosis to increase awareness and inspire change. For the Harrelson family, and the millions of others impacted by Alzheimer's and dementia, we will remain relentless in our work of increasing awareness, providing support, and accelerating research and treatments, to slow, stop and ultimately, cure Alzheimer's disease."

According to the Alzheimer's Association 2023 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report, more than 6 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's disease, with more than 11 million friends and family providing unpaid care. These numbers will skyrocket in the coming years and by 2050, the number of people with Alzheimer's disease is projected to double.

About the Alzheimer's Association®
The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

SOURCE Alzheimer's Association

