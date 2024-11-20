Alzheimer's Association Offers Holiday Gift Guide for People Living With Dementia and Their Caregivers

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday shopping and gift-giving can often be challenging, but even more so when shopping for a person living with dementia. There are nearly 7 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease. Depending on the stage of dementia, some well-intentioned gifts may no longer be appropriate or practical for the person.

"Family members and friends may have to rethink their gift-giving strategies when shopping for someone living with dementia," said Elizabeth Edgerly, Ph.D., senior director, Community Programs and Services, Alzheimer's Association. "Gifts that may have made you a holiday hero in the past, may no longer be a good fit. You want to start by considering where the person is cognitively so you can choose a gift they are able to use and enjoy."

To help holiday shoppers, the Alzheimer's Association has released its 2024 Holiday Gift Guide, offering gift ideas for individuals living in the early, middle and late stages of Alzheimer's disease . The guide also includes gift suggestions aimed at keeping those living with dementia engaged and involved in everyday tasks, as well as gift ideas for the 11 million family members and friends across the country serving as unpaid caregivers for these individuals.

5 gifts for people living with Alzheimer's – in the early stages:

Dry-erase calendars and white boards with colorful markers are a perfect way to list reminders or day-to-day activities.

with colorful markers are a perfect way to list reminders or day-to-day activities. Label makers can help people with memory challenges stay organized and keep track of everyday household items and belongings.

can help people with memory challenges stay organized and keep track of everyday household items and belongings. Gift cards for ride-sharing services or a favorite activity (movie, restaurant, golf) allowing the person to remain active.

for ride-sharing services or a favorite activity (movie, restaurant, golf) allowing the person to remain active. GPS trackers (bracelets, watches, keyrings) can keep people living with dementia safe while allowing them to stay independent. These devices provide real-time location updates of your family member. Smaller trackers can be used to help keep track of frequently misplaced items including keys, wallets and phones.

(bracelets, watches, keyrings) can keep people living with dementia safe while allowing them to stay independent. These devices provide real-time location updates of your family member. Smaller trackers can be used to help keep track of frequently misplaced items including keys, wallets and phones. A "memory" calendar featuring family photos – write in special family occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries.

5 gifts for people living with Alzheimer's – in the middle-to-late stages:

Music playlists that include the person's favorite artists or songs.

that include the person's favorite artists or songs. Comfortable, loose-fitting clothing that is easy to put on, remove and wash, such as sweat suits, slip-on blouses/shirts, non-slip socks, Velcro shoes, wrinkle-free nightgowns, nightshirts or a fluffy bathrobe.

that is easy to put on, remove and wash, such as sweat suits, slip-on blouses/shirts, non-slip socks, Velcro shoes, wrinkle-free nightgowns, nightshirts or a fluffy bathrobe. Framed photographs or a photo collage created specifically for your loved one. Insert the names of the people in the photos to help with identification.

created specifically for your loved one. Insert the names of the people in the photos to help with identification. Soothing gifts that can help with anxiety like a handheld massage ball or a soft blanket.

that can help with anxiety like a handheld massage ball or a soft blanket. Adaptive dining accessories such as no-spill cups, plate guards and silverware with specifically designed handles that enable greater independence during meals.

5 gifts to help with everyday tasks and keep the person living with Alzheimer's engaged:

A memory phone that can store pictures with the names and contact information of family and friends.

that can store pictures with the names and contact information of family and friends. Puzzle and activity books are a great way to keep a person living with dementia cognitively engaged. Some books are developed specifically for people with cognitive challenges. Select books that are appropriate for the person's cognition level and offer fun without being overwhelming.

are a great way to keep a person living with dementia cognitively engaged. Some books are developed specifically for people with cognitive challenges. Select books that are appropriate for the person's cognition level and offer fun without being overwhelming. Card/Board games offer an opportunity to involve other family members and friends, allowing others to spend time with the person living with dementia. Some games offer various skill levels, which can keep the caregiver, other family members and the care recipient engaged at cognitively appropriate levels.

offer an opportunity to involve other family members and friends, allowing others to spend time with the person living with dementia. Some games offer various skill levels, which can keep the caregiver, other family members and the care recipient engaged at cognitively appropriate levels. An outing to a movie, play or concert, sporting event, museum or possibly an organized holiday shopping trip with friends and family.

to a movie, play or concert, sporting event, museum or possibly an organized holiday shopping trip with friends and family. Engage your loved one in making homemade gifts for the family, painting ornaments, decorating stockings, table setting, scrapbooking or other activity gifts.

5 gifts for dementia caregivers:

Time is the most important gift you can give a dementia caregiver. Spend time with the person living with dementia and allow the caregiver a chance to run errands, go to their own doctor's appointment, participate in a support group or engage in an activity that helps them recharge. Even one hour could make a big difference in providing the caregiver with some relief.

is the most important gift you can give a dementia caregiver. Spend time with the person living with dementia and allow the caregiver a chance to run errands, go to their own doctor's appointment, participate in a support group or engage in an activity that helps them recharge. Even one hour could make a big difference in providing the caregiver with some relief. Self-made coupons for cleaning the house, cooking a meal, mowing the lawn or shoveling the driveway.

for cleaning the house, cooking a meal, mowing the lawn or shoveling the driveway. Gift cards and certificates for restaurants or meal delivery, laundry/dry cleaning services, lawn care services, computer/technology support, house cleaning services, and personal pampering services such as massages and pedicures.

for restaurants or meal delivery, laundry/dry cleaning services, lawn care services, computer/technology support, house cleaning services, and personal pampering services such as massages and pedicures. Books. In addition to giving novels on the caregiver's "must read" list, there are a number of books on caregiving and maintaining self-health.

In addition to giving novels on the caregiver's "must read" list, there are a number of books on caregiving and maintaining self-health. Self-care items such as a bundle of personal care items (moisturizers, bath bombs, foot creams, scrubs, soaps).

For more holiday gift ideas, visit ALZ Mission Marketplace: Purchase with Purpose at alz.org/marketplace . With each item purchased, a portion is donated to the Alzheimer's Association, funding critical research, care and support, and awareness initiatives. For more tips on how families affected by Alzheimer's and other dementia can safely enjoy time with family and friends during the holidays, visit alz.org/holidaytips .

SOURCE Alzheimer's Association