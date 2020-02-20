Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics & Diagnostic Market, Forecast to 2027 - R&D Investments in Personalized Medicines is Increasing

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostic Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 7.78% during the years 2019-2027.



The market is driven by the rise in the number of Alzheimer's cases and the growing demand for personalized drugs and affordable diagnostics tests. However, the stringent regulations for the development of drugs and clinical trials are hindering the growth of the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market globally. The high cost of therapies used for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease also contributes to the same.



A key challenge in the growth of the global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market is the shortage of skilled medical practitioners across the developing countries. Also, the lack of awareness regarding new therapies that are used for the treatment of the Alzheimer's disease acts as a significant growth challenge for the global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market over the forecast period.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



Europe, Asia Pacific and North America and rest of the world are the regional segments of the global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market. Presently, it is the Asia Pacific region that is holding the reign globally. With the government investment in the R&D for drugs and diagnostic test, which is further supported by the increasing population and the large proportion of people aged above 65 years in the regions, the demand for personalized drugs is expected to witness a boom for the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market in this region.



The Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market in Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market globally. The primary driver of the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market in China is the burgeoning rise in the population of the country, which is thereby increasing the aging population. This aging population is vulnerable to diseases like dementia, thus causing a rise in its prevalence across the country, mainly in the semi-urban and rural provinces. According to the Ministry of Health, China is one of the leading countries in terms of the number of individuals affected by dementia, which accounts for around 20% of the dementia cases globally.



Key Topics Covered



1. Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostic Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Force Model

2.3. Vendor Scorecard

2.4. Etymology

2.5. Parent Market Outlook

2.6. Strategic Buying Criteria Outlook

2.7. Investments Outlook

2.8. Key Findings

2.9. Industry Structure

2.9.1. Research and Development

2.9.2. Manufacturing

2.9.3. Raw Materials

2.9.4. End-user

2.9.5. Wholesalers

2.10. Regulatory Framework

2.11. The United States and Europe Regulatory Agency

2.12. Alzheimer's Disease Etiology

2.13. Pipeline Outlook

2.14. Phases and Sternness of Alzheimer's Disease

2.15. Market Drivers

2.15.1. Growth of the Alzheimer's Disease

2.15.2. Growing Geriatric Population

2.15.3. Substantial Investments by Government in Research

2.16. Market Restraints

2.16.1. Stringent Government Regulations

2.16.2. The Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease Costs Very High

2.17. Market Opportunities

2.17.1. In-Vitro Diagnostic Techniques are a Boon to the Market

2.17.2. R&D Investment in the Personalized Medicines is Increasing

2.18. Market Challenges

2.18.1. Awareness is Less Concerning New Therapies in the Alzheimer's Disease

2.18.2. Very Few Skilled Professionals Pertaining to the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease



3. Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Outlook - by Therapeutics and Diagnostics

3.1. Therapeutics

3.1.1. Therapeutics by Drugs

3.1.1.1. Marketed Drugs

3.1.1.2. Pipeline Drugs

3.1.2. Therapeutics by Disease Stage

3.1.2.1. Late Stage: Severe AD

3.1.2.2. Early/Middle Stage: Mild to Moderate AD

3.1.3. Prodromal Stage

3.1.4. Therapeutics by Generic and Branded

3.1.4.1. Branded

3.1.4.2. Generic

3.2. Diagnostic Type

3.2.1. Lumbar Puncture Test

3.2.2. Positron Emission Tomography

3.2.3. Electroencephalography

3.2.4. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

3.2.5. Computed Tomography

3.2.6. Other Diagnostics



4. Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - Regional Outlook

4.1. North America

4.2. Europe

4.3. Asia-Pacific

4.4. Latin America

4.5. Middle East & Africa



5. Company Profiles

5.1. Abbvie

5.2. Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc.

5.3. Axon Neuroscience SE

5.4. Baxter

5.5. Biogen

5.6. Cognoptix

5.7. Diagenic ASA

5.8. Roche

5.9. GE Healthcare

5.10. Merck

5.11. Johnson & Johnson

5.12. Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

5.13. Siemens Healthineers AG

5.14. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/afxmg2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

