Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market size to grow by USD 5.41 billion from 2023-2028; North America to account for 39% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market size is expected to grow by USD 5.41 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.03% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented based on Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail pharmacy, and E-commerce pharmacy), Drug Class (Cholinesterase inhibitors, N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonists, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing awareness of the disease and its strong prevalence of Alzheimer's disease drive regional market growth during the forecast period. The prevalence of the disease has been increasing at a significant rate in developed countries in North America. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market 2024-2028
Company Profile:

AB Science SA, AbbVie Inc., AgeneBio Inc., Biogen Inc., Cipla Ltd., Curasia Medilab, Denali Therapeutics Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Grifols SA, H Lundbeck AS, Johnson and Johnson, Lifecare Neuro Products Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Psycogen Captab, Solco Healthcare, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

AB Science SA: The company offers Alzheimer's disease therapeutics such as Masitinib.

Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

By distribution channel, the market growth in the hospital pharmacy segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the rapid growth in the number of hospitals in developing countries such as India and the rise in government initiatives to develop healthcare infrastructure.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2018 to 2022"- Technavio

Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

  • Availability, research, and development of novel biomarkers
  • Increasing awareness of Alzheimer's disease
  • Strong pipeline coupled with approval of therapeutics

The availability, research, and development of novel biomarkers drive market growth. The prevalence of Alzheimer's disease has increased globally, thus, developing new therapies to treat patients with Alzheimer's disease has become critically important.

Increasing funding for therapeutic discovery is an emerging market trend.

What are the key data covered in this Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market between 2023 and 2028.
  • Precise estimation of the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market vendors.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

