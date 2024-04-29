Maritime Security Market size is set to grow by USD 3.70 billion from 2023-2027, growing marine threats to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global maritime security market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.70 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 3.34% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Buy Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Maritime Security Market 2023-2027

Maritime Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3702.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.63 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Airbus Group SE, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., HENSOLDT AG, Honeywell International Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., MIND TECHNOLOGY INC., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Safran SA, Sonardyne International Ltd., SPX Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Terma AS, Thales, The Boeing Co., and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

Market Driver

The need for maritime security is increasing because threats to coastal safety are growing worldwide. Coastal borders are crucial for a country's safety and land boundaries. They also affect global trade, immigration, and emigration. Many countries with long coastlines are using advanced planes to patrol their waters. These systems are great at spotting and dealing with security threats.

For example, the Gulf of Guinea in Africa has seen several piracy incidents since 2007. Pirates in this area often use extreme violence, like kidnapping and shooting crew members. Combining different maritime security systems helps share information about these threats. So, as marine dangers rise, the market for maritime security grows too.

Market Challenges

In the shipping business, there are many dangers like bad weather, pirates, and accidents with other ships. Ships can also tip over, make navigation mistakes, or face tough sea conditions. Keeping everyone safe on board and managing all the equipment, cargo, and machinery is risky too. All these risks make running a ship more expensive.

Some small ports don't want to spend money on security technology because it costs a lot to repair, maintain, and upgrade. Buying and maintaining security stuff like cameras and alarms is pricey because of software fees, setup costs, and training. Most ports have to handle all these costs themselves because security systems are usually set up on-site.

Also, you need IT experts to handle the software once it's installed. Keeping the software up to date is essential too. But there aren't enough people skilled in maintaining maritime tech, which slows down progress in this area.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This maritime security market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Deepwater security 1.2 Perimeter security Technology 2.1 Surveillance and tracking 2.2 Screening and scanning 2.3 Communications 2.4 Other systems Geography 3.1 North America 3.2 Europe 3.3 APAC 3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Deepwater security- The deepwater security business is set to grow big time in the coming years. This is because most of the Earth's surface is water, and countries have fought battles in the oceans for a long time. The South China Sea is a hotspot for arguments between nations like Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, and Singapore.

Due to tensions, countries in the Asia-Pacific area are sending more warships to the region, which will increase the need for maritime security. In 2017, the deepwater security industry was worth USD11,185.32 million and has been growing ever since. The US Navy, for example, has sent its ships near the South China Sea because of these disputes. Governments and businesses are realizing they need better security to protect their sea resources from all sorts of threats.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2023-2027) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Maritime Security Market encompasses a range of solutions designed to safeguard warships, seaports, and global freight from various threats. These include illegal immigration, smuggling, pirate attacks, and illegal trafficking in goods such as custom electronics. Effective port infrastructure and surveillance technologies, like multisensor cameras and surveillance towers, play a crucial role in maintaining situational awareness and preventing security breaches.

Proactive procedures, including drone surveillance and coastline monitoring, are essential for identifying and addressing potential threats and unauthorized activities. Other technologies, such as vessel security systems and inspection equipment, are also integral to ensuring the secure transportation of goods and maintaining the integrity of global maritime trade.

Market Research Overview

The Maritime Security Market encompasses a range of solutions designed to safeguard ports, vessels, and other maritime assets from various threats. These threats include cyber attacks, piracy, terrorism, illegal fishing, and smuggling. The market consists of costal surveillance systems, satellite imagery analysis, biometric identification technology, and advanced security analytics.

Additionally, the market includes the provision of trained security personnel and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) for surveillance and threat detection. The global maritime security market is projected to grow significantly due to increasing trade volumes, the need for secure transportation of goods, and the rising number of maritime security incidents. The market is also driven by advancements in technology and the implementation of stringent regulations.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Deepwater Security



Perimeter Security

Technology

Surveillance And Tracking



Screening And Scanning



Communications



Other Systems

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio