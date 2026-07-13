Alzheimer's Survivor, 82, Takes on a 650-Mile Cross-Country Challenge from Land's End to London

Octogenarian Aims to Become First Alzheimer's Survivor to Walk the Width of England

LAND'S END, England, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At 09:00 a.m. British Summer Time on August 1st this year, 82-year-old Dr. Judy Benjamin will set out from Land's End on an extraordinary 650-mile journey across England, aiming to become the first known Alzheimer's survivor to complete the trek while carrying a message of hope for millions affected by cognitive decline. Diagnosed nearly fifteen years ago, Benjamin is living, lively proof that cognitive decline is no longer a death sentence.

Dr. Judy Benjamin

Her walk will conclude in Central London in mid- to late-September after passing through Cornwall, Devon, Winchester, the South Downs, Dover, Canterbury, and Greenwich. Along the route, Benjamin will share her story and raise awareness of growing evidence suggesting that cognitive decline is preventable and, in many cases, reversible through a personalised, precision-medicine approach called ReCODE.

For Benjamin, the journey is deeply personal. Her mother endured a 20-year battle with Alzheimer's disease, and four of her uncles also died from the illness. When Benjamin herself was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2011, she nearly gave up hope.

Then a chance meeting with neurologist and Alzheimer's researcher Dr. Dale Bredesen changed the trajectory of her life. As one of the earliest patients to follow his personalised ReCODE Protocol™, Benjamin embraced a comprehensive programme focused on nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress reduction, and identifying the underlying contributors to cognitive decline.

"This walk is about showing people that there is hope," Benjamin said. "Too many patients and families are told there is nothing they can do. I want people to understand that lifestyle, nutrition, sleep, movement, stress reduction, and identifying the root contributors to cognitive decline can make a profound difference. Alzheimer's survivors exist, and it's time the world sees that."

Benjamin's English trek follows another remarkable achievement. In 2025, she completed a 2,790-mile walk across the United States, traveling from San Diego, California, to St. Augustine, Florida, becoming the first known person diagnosed with Alzheimer's to walk across America. Her journey helped spark broader public conversations about prevention, early intervention, metabolic health, and the possibility of life after diagnosis.

"Fourteen years after her diagnosis, Judy continues to inspire people around the world," said Dr. Dale Bredesen, internationally recognised neurologist and author of The Ageless Brain and million-seller The End of Alzheimer's. "Her determination, resilience, and energy challenge what many people believe is possible after an Alzheimer's diagnosis. She is a living example of what can happen when cognitive decline is addressed through a comprehensive, personalised approach."

Throughout the walk, Benjamin and her supporters will share updates, interviews, and educational content focused on brain health, healthy aging, and Alzheimer's prevention. The journey will also support the mission of the Alzheimer's Survivors Foundation, which Benjamin founded to advocate for individuals living with cognitive decline and amplify stories of recovery, resilience, and hope.

Among the sponsors supporting Judy's UK walk are Apollo Health, LifeSeasons, Vielight, Genworth, UCAN, and Xero Shoes. Additional organizations interested in supporting Judy's mission to raise awareness of brain health and Alzheimer's prevention are welcome to join the effort.

With nearly one million people living with dementia in the United Kingdom and tens of millions more worldwide, Benjamin hopes every step toward London will encourage people to rethink what may be possible after a diagnosis—and inspire them to take action to protect their brain health regardless of age. To keep up with Judy during this historic walk, you can track her progress by visiting JudyWalksTheWorld.com.