AM Batteries' Opens New Customer Success Center Program with $2.23M Grant from Massachusetts Manufacturing Innovation Initiative

Award from M2I2 to advance dry battery electrode manufacturing for sustainable battery production

BILLERICA, Mass., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Batteries (AMB), a pioneer in the field of lithium-ion dry-electrode technologies, has established a new Customer Success Center, a ground-breaking initiative aimed at providing unparalleled support and value to its customers. The state-of-the-art facility is designed to help customers test and qualify their materials on AM Batteries' dry-electrode manufacturing process in a dry-room manufacturing environment, ensuring optimal electrode and battery performance.

The company has consistently been at the forefront of innovation in dry-battery electrode technology. Their specific technique not only enhances performance, but also reduces environmental impact, making AM Batteries a valuable partner for companies seeking sustainable solutions. This commitment to innovation is reflected in its new Customer Success Center.

The Center stands out due to its comprehensive coating-line solution housed within a dry-room environment. This setup enables the production of industry-standard, double-sided, moisture-free electrodes, which are essential for customer testing. Additionally, it provides customers a way to work with moisture-sensitive materials. Primary users of the center will be AM Batteries' customers, including automotive OEMs and other industry partners.

The Customer Success Center also will enable potential customers to significantly accelerate the validation of AM Batteries' dry process with their materials. The center's advanced dual-sided coating line and dry-room capabilities ensure high productivity and quality control, enabling customers to run large samples with ease. These features are designed to coat industry-standard battery electrodes, providing customers with the means to test and qualify materials effectively.

The $2.23 million award from the Massachusetts Manufacturing Innovation Initiative (M2I2), a program run by the Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM) at the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech), is instrumental in supporting the establishment of the center. The M2I2 program works to bridge the gap between innovation and commercialization in various manufacturing sectors and helps support cross-collaboration among companies, universities, national labs, and other institutions. Additionally, the company continues to be bolstered by its strong investor group, ensuring sustained growth and development.

"We are grateful to M2I2 for this grant, which recognizes AM Batteries' commitment to advancing the greater Boston area's innovation ecosystem. Our dry battery electrode technology is a game-changer, offering battery manufacturers substantial cost savings and environmental benefits," said Lie Shi, CEO of AM Batteries. "This funding will support our new Customer Success Center, featuring a pilot manufacturing line where clients can validate materials and electrode performance, accelerating the adoption of our groundbreaking technology."

"These 13 companies have demonstrated immense potential to scale manufacturing in Massachusetts," said CAM Director Christine Nolan. "The M2I2 program helps to ensure that companies who will use these funds to build out pilot scale production capacity also invest in their communities and employees. Manufacturing continues to be an industry that drives the Massachusetts economy and provides good paying, sustainable jobs for people with and without college degrees."

AM Batteries focuses on higher throughput dry-electrode manufacturing for lithium-ion batteries. Compared to the conventional slurry-casting approach, AMB's technology eliminates solvent recovery and electrode drying, which can reduce the energy consumption and carbon footprint of a battery plant by more than 40%. The technology also can save up to 40% in capital expenditures in electrode manufacturing, through the removal of dryers, solvent recovery systems, and other costly associated infrastructure. Beyond this, AMB's technology paves the way for higher energy density, faster charging, and lower-cost lithium-ion batteries. AMB's future-proof manufacturing technology can be leveraged for multiple types of battery-electrode fabrication. For more information, visit https://am-batteries.com .

About AM Batteries

AM Batteries (AMB), headquartered in Billerica MA, focuses on higher throughput dry-electrode manufacturing for lithium-ion batteries. Compared to the conventional slurry-casting approach, AMB's technology completely eliminates solvent recovery and electrode drying, which can reduce the energy consumption of a battery plant by more than 40% and save over 40% in capital expenditures in electrode manufacturing, while reducing the plant's carbon footprint by nearly 50%. Beyond this, AMB's technology paves the way for higher energy density, faster charging, and lower-cost lithium-ion batteries. AMB's future-proof manufacturing technology can be leveraged for multiple types of battery-electrode fabrication. For more information, visit https://am-batteries.com .

SOURCE AM Batteries