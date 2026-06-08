AM Best Affirms A+ Ratings Across MSIG USA Platform and Assigns A+ Rating to New E&S Company

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSIG USA today announced that AM Best has affirmed the A+ (Superior) Financial Strength Ratings and "aa" (Superior) Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings for its existing U.S. insurance companies and assigned an A+ (Superior) Financial Strength Rating and "aa" (Superior) Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to MSIG Specialty Insurance America, Inc., the company's newly established excess and surplus lines (E&S) insurer. The outlook for all ratings is stable.

AM Best A+ Rating

The affirmation applies to Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA, Inc., and MSIG Specialty Insurance USA, Inc., while the newly assigned rating extends that same level of financial strength to MSIG Specialty Insurance America, Inc. Together, these ratings reinforce MSIG USA's ability to support brokers and clients across both admitted and excess and surplus lines markets.

In its assessment, AM Best cited the strategic importance of MSIG Specialty Insurance America, Inc. to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., as well as the group's strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, strong operating performance, favorable business profile, and enterprise risk management framework. AM Best also highlighted MS&AD's continued investment in expanding its specialty insurance capabilities and growing its presence in the United States.

The ratings are further supported by MSIG USA's approximately $2.1 billion in policyholder surplus, and the financial strength of one of the world's largest property and casualty insurance organizations.

"The affirmation of our existing A+ ratings and the assignment of an A+ rating to MSIG Specialty Insurance America, Inc. demonstrate the strength of our platform and confidence in our long-term strategy," said Peter McKenna, chief executive officer of MSIG USA. "As we continue to grow across both admitted and E&S markets, we are building the capabilities our broker partners and clients need while maintaining the financial strength, underwriting expertise, and global reach that have long been the foundation of our business."

MSIG Specialty Insurance America, Inc. was established to support the company's growing E&S business and has been incorporated into the existing pooling agreement alongside MSIG USA's other insurance subsidiaries. The addition of the new insurer strengthens MSIG USA's ability to provide flexible non-admitted solutions while complementing its admitted offerings and broader specialty capabilities.

About MSIG USA

MSIG USA is the marketing term used to refer to MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), its insurance subsidiaries, and their manager. MSIGH's insurers are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc., MSIG Specialty Insurance USA Inc. and MSIG Specialty Insurance America, Inc. The insurers are managed by Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's top P&C carriers with a 350-year heritage, A+, Class 15 ratings, and a global reach that spans 48 countries and regions. MSIG USA brings the financial strength, underwriting expertise, exceptional claims management, global footprint, and innovation necessary to offer commercial insurance solutions that address the unique risks businesses face in today's market. Its nationwide network of professionals provides responsive and personalized service for clients and brokers. The U.S.-based insurance subsidiaries are admitted in all P&C lines in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued. To learn more, visit www.msigusa.com.

SOURCE MSIG USA