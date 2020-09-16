A.M. Best Affirms Curi's "A" (Excellent) Rating for 17th Consecutive Year

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rating agency A.M. Best has affirmed Curi's financial strength rating of "A" (Excellent) for a seventeenth consecutive year, along with a long-term issuer credit rating of "a+" (Excellent). Their outlook for these credit ratings is stable.

According to the independent rating agency, the "A" rating is assigned only to select companies that, in A.M. Best's opinion, have an excellent ability to meet ongoing insurance policy and financial obligations. The ratings reflect Curi's strong balance sheet and consistent operating performance, which has outperformed the industry and the medical professional liability composite. In addition, Curi has realized favorable underwriting performance and investment income.

"Seventeen consecutive years of 'A' ratings from A.M. Best are an important recognition of our consistent financial performance and strong foundation," said Curi's CEO, Dale Jenkins. "While many other companies are facing challenges, this foundation allows us to deliver on our commitment to serve and support our physician members and their practices, even in the midst of the unprecedented challenges facing the healthcare industry today."

For more information on A.M. Best's 2020 rating of Curi, click here. For more information on Curi's recent financial performance, see the company's 2019 Annual Report at curi.com/annual-report/2019.

About Curi

Curi (www.curi.com) is the premier provider of products, services, and experiences for physicians and those who support them. From professional liability and other lines of insurance, to wealth management and advisory services, the company—built by doctors for doctors—has been passionately curious about identifying new ways to meet the ever-evolving needs of physicians since it was founded as Medical Mutual Insurance Company of North Carolina in 1975.

About A.M. Best

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

