Curi Named to Ward's 50® List of Top-Performing Property & Casualty Insurance Companies for 2023

RALEIGH, N.C., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curi, an advisory firm for physicians and medical practices, today announced that its insurance arm, Curi Insurance, has been named to the prestigious Ward's 50 list of top-performing property and casualty insurance companies for 2023. Curi Insurance is the only company that specializes in medical professional liability to make the Ward's 50 list for the fourth year in a row.

"We're honored to be recognized as a top-50 property-casualty insurer by The Ward Group for a fourth year running," said Curi Insurance's CEO, Brad Diericx. "It's a testament to the dedication and discipline of our team, especially in the face of broader industry and market challenges over the last year. We remain committed to preserving our strong financial foundation for the benefit of the physicians and practices we serve."

Ward Benchmarking, part of Aon, is a leading provider of benchmarking and best practices for the insurance industry. The group analyzes the financial performance of nearly 3,000 property-casualty companies in the U.S. every year to identify top performers. Each company on the list must pass primary safety and consistency tests and also achieve superior performance in areas such as revenue growth, surplus growth, and average combined ratio over a five-year analysis period to be included on the Ward's 50 list.

The 2023 list recognizes outstanding financial results in the areas of safety, consistency, and performance from 2018 to 2022.

"Consistency and performance are critical for advancing our company's mission to help physicians in medicine, business, and life," said Curi's CEO, Jason Sandner. "I'm extremely proud to see our team recognized by The Ward Group in these areas and for their exceptional work overall. This recognition underscores our steady insurance results and our longstanding commitment to serving as a trusted partner for our policyholders."

For more information on the 2023 Ward's 50 list, visit https://ward.aon.com/ward-benchmarking/wards50.

For more information on Curi, including the company's insurance business, visit curi.com.

About Curi

Curi (curi.com) is a full-service advisory firm that serves physicians and medical practices. Equal parts fierce physician advocates, smart business leaders, and thoughtful partners, Curi's advisory, capital, and insurance offerings deliver valued advice that is grounded in client priorities and elevated by their outcomes. From data-driven advisory services to private wealth offerings, to tailored insurance solutions and beyond, Curi delivers performance that is time-tested and trusted—in medicine, business, and life.

