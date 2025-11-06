AM Best Affirms MEM Mutual Insurance Company (MEM)'s Financial Strength Rating of A- with a Stable Outlook

COLUMBIA, Mo., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Best, the largest credit agency in the world specializing in the insurance industry, has affirmed MEM Mutual Insurance Company's (MEM) Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) with a Stable Outlook. The rating also applies to all companies that are members of MEM's group rating unit.

AM Best is the leading provider of ratings, financial data and news. A rating by AM Best is based on a "comprehensive evaluation of an insurance company's financial strength, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management."

"The latest AM Best assessments once again highlight our expertise and resilience in the workers compensation market." Roger Walleck, MEM President and CEO said. "This rating demonstrates the financial stability that has been the foundation of our company for decades."

This marks the 21st year for MEM's rating by AM Best. MEM received its first financial strength rating A- (Excellent) in 2004 and has maintained this rating since then. MEM also maintains a Financial Size Category Rating of IX, which applies to companies with surplus between $250 million and $500 million. This category rating allows MEM to meet the threshold for writing business for policyholders with certain financial requirements. As a result, MEM's financial outlook remains strong.

In March 2025, AM Best also assigned Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a-" (Excellent) to Underwriting Entities that are members of MEM's group rating unit: Previsor Insurance Company (Previsor) (Centennial, CO), MEM Protect Insurance Company (MEM Protect), MEM Shield Insurance Company (MEM Shield) and MEM Secure Insurance Company (MEM Secure). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings is stable.

AM Best cited MEM's "very strong" balance sheet, adequate operating performance, and appropriate enterprise risk management among the reasons for the A- rating profile.

For the latest Best's Credit Rating access www.ambest.com(registration required).

About MEM

MEM (formerly Missouri Employers Mutual and Previsor) is your Midwest regional workers compensation insurance partner. With 200,000 covered lives and decades of experience, we are committed to serving businesses of all sizes. Our personalized approach focuses on keeping your workplace safe, strong and productive. Learn more at mem-ins.com.

Our History

MEM was created in 1995 to improve the workers compensation insurance market. We opened our doors with a $5 million loan from the state of Missouri. With our broad risk appetite and safety services, we brought stability to the market and repaid our $5 million startup loan with interest to the State of Missouri in 1999.

Read more about our history here.

SOURCE MEM