MEM Invests $3.4 Million in Safety Grants to Drive Significant Reduction in Workplace Injuries and Claims

COLUMBIA, Mo., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEM reached a significant milestone in its relentless commitment to workplace safety: awarding over $3.4 million in safety grants to policyholders. Over the past 8 years, proactive interventions funded by grant money have had a tangible impact on the well-being of more than 15,000 employees, driving down workplace injuries.

Nearly half of the 476 safety grants awarded specifically target strain injuries, demonstrating a focus on addressing one of the most common challenges facing workers today. Additionally, MEM has dedicated nearly 24 percent of grants to combat slips, trips, and falls, further enhancing safety in work environments.

"Safety grants are an exceptionally powerful and effective tool," stated MEM President and CEO Roger Walleck. "Coupled with the expertise of our safety and risk services team, they foster an environment where businesses and employees achieve remarkable outcomes."

The results speak for themselves: data over the past 9 years reveals that employers who leverage the MEM Safety Grants program achieve an estimated 96% to 100% reduction in claims and claims costs in areas where safety grant measures are deployed.

MEM's Safety Grant program provides financial reimbursement for the purchase of approved products and equipment that can reduce or eliminate injuries and illnesses.

All MEM policyholders, regardless of size or past claims, can apply for matching grant funds of up to $10,000 per calendar year to boost safety initiatives. In 2025, the program expanded to offer safety grants to policyholders outside the state of Missouri, including those in Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Tennessee. The MEM Safety and Risk Services Team works with employers to help ensure proactive measures are in place to prevent accidents and minimize the likelihood of workplace incidents. Claims prevention has always been a goal of the program, and that is one of the reasons employers who have not experienced a workers compensation claim are encouraged to apply.

The program provides valuable insights for policyholders facing similar risks.

"When policyholders find success with safety solutions, we are able to share those success stories with other businesses in similar industries, which can encourage them to implement comparable safety measures to achieve those same results," said Tisha Greco, MEM's Resource and Support Center Manager. "This not only boosts efficiency but also enhances safety for employees."

Read more about MEM's Safety Grants program here.

About MEM

MEM (formerly Missouri Employers Mutual and Previsor) is your Midwest regional workers compensation insurance partner. With 200,000 covered lives and decades of experience, we are committed to serving businesses of all sizes. Our personalized approach focuses on keeping your workplace safe, strong and productive. Learn more at mem-ins.com.

Our History

MEM was created in 1995 to improve the workers compensation insurance market. We opened our doors with a $5 million loan from the state of Missouri. With our broad risk appetite and safety services, we brought stability to the market and repaid our $5 million startup loan with interest to the State of Missouri in 1999.

Read more about our history here.

