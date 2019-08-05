AM General Appoints United Entertainment Group as New Licensing Agency

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading manufacturer of light tactical vehicles, AM General, today announced the selection of United Entertainment Group as its worldwide licensing agency for its iconic Humvee brand. With this partnership, AM General will continue to build upon and expand further the portfolio of adventurous, durable, rugged and time-tested quality products for its domestic and international Humvee fan base.

"We see UEG as a partner with the right expertise to manage the Humvee brand licensing program—UEG's U.S. and international presence, coupled with a unique skill set, will continue to translate the essence of our storied brand into consumer products at retail," said Rohena Dua, head of Licensing at AM General.

"UEG is proud to have been selected by AM General to represent the Humvee brand. We are incredibly excited to be a part of the opportunities that licensing offers this iconic brand. Consumers recognize the Humvee brand for its authenticity, strength, quality and performance. UEG is committed to working with the AM General team to manage a licensing program that will continue to deliver against these winning attributes," said Tom Caravella, Senior Vice President Licensing for UEG.

Under its representation agreement with AM General, UEG will manage the existing Humvee licensees and leverage their experience in brand building, retail and partnerships to continue to expand the brand into new product categories and additional sales channels.

About AM General

AM General designs, engineers, manufactures, supplies and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers worldwide. Through its military business, the company is widely recognized as the world leader in design, engineering, manufacturing and logistics support of Tactical Vehicles, having produced and sustained over 300,000 vehicles in over 70 countries. Through its heritage companies, AM General has over 100 years of experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states.

About United Entertainment Group

United Entertainment Group is a global entertainment, sports and lifestyle marketing agency and part of the DJE Holdings Network. UEG creates breakthrough marketing with the people, properties and platforms that shape culture, and has been recognized with industry awards including Cannes Lions, Clios, OneShow, Sabre Awards, Tellys, and more. UEG, founded in 2007, is headquartered in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, London, Hamburg and Tokyo and works with FORTUNE 500 companies, celebrities, athletes and leading media properties. For more information visit http://www.uegworldwide.com.

