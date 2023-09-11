AM General Features Mission Ready and Future Driven Technology at DSEI 2023

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AM General, the leading global light tactical vehicle and mobility systems provider, will display its next generation light tactical vehicle, HUMVEE Saber, at the Defence Security and Equipment International (DSEI) tradeshow held at the ExCel London Exhibition Centre Sept. 12 – 15, 2023, booth H8-309 in the U.S. Pavilion. Collaborating with top defense industry partners, AM General will highlight the vehicle's adaptability as a platform that intuitively accommodates advanced weapons systems. Additionally, the company will mark the global premiere of its refreshed brand identity.

Built off the iconic HUMVEE vehicle platform, the HUMVEE Saber offers maximum commonality, simplified maintenance, and streamlined fleet sustainment.

"We are excited to be a part of DSEI 2023 and look forward to discussing with our international customers how we best serve them in our mutual mission to support the Warfighter," said John Chadbourne, AM General EVP – Chief Business Development Officer. "We couldn't be prouder of our teammates who work hard to develop industry-leading improvements and technologies that are featured across our product portfolio, and in the HUMVEE Saber in particular."

AM General is the leader in Light Tactical Vehicle (LTV) development and production. With HUMVEE vehicles, HUMVEE Saber, and JLTV A2, the company is ensuring that the end user is well equipped and supported on the battlefield.The HUMVEE Saber featured at DSEI underscores how AM General continues to innovate to adapt and win on the modern battlefield with offensive and defensive capabilities – all in a vehicle that is rugged, responsive, and reliable. Built off the HUMVEE vehicle platform, the HUMVEE Saber offers maximum commonality, simplified maintenance, and streamlined fleet sustainment. The concept integrates AeroVironment's Switchblade® loitering munitions and a Hornet Air Guard Remote Controlled Weapon System (RCWS) with Counter-UAS concept by Hornet.

The company will feature its new brand identity for the first time outside of the United States. AM General recently underwent a complete rebrand which included a new logo, new color palette, and new imagery with a focus on its broad product portfolio and how its products ultimately support those who serve.

AM General engineers, manufactures, and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers. Its global presence of diverse product offerings in over 70 countries uniquely positions AM General to enhance interoperability across Allies and build on its long-standing defense industry and automotive partnerships. AM General's innovative spirit delivers advanced, rugged, resilient, and dependable mobility solutions that will move you. With a well-rounded product portfolio, which includes the iconic HUMVEE vehicles, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle A2 (JLTV A2), the next-generation HUMVEE Saber light tactical truck that has enhanced levels of protection, and the revolutionary soft recoil technology for mobile platforms, AM General strives to offer continuous improvement that is ready now. AM General has extensive experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com.

