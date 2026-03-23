AM General is Driving Innovation at AUSA Global Force 2026 with Unmanned Ground Vehicle Debut

SOUTH BEND, Ind., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global military mobility solutions provider, AM General, will feature its all-new Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) at the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) Global Force Symposium & Exposition, March 24-26, Booth #1111 at the Von Braun Convention Center in Huntsville, AL. This groundbreaking platform is equipped with the next generation light tactical vehicle powertrain, marking a new direction for the company's light tactical vehicles.

The AM General Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) can close logistics gaps to autonomously perform multiple mission sets between Brigade Support Areas (BSA) and dispersed forward units. The AM General Unmanned Ground Vehicle is a truly autonomous platform for multiple mission sets, from logistics support and medevac missions, to attritable small UGVs for added lethality on the battlefield.

"We are excited to showcase the next generation of innovation at AUSA Global Force," said incoming AM General President and CEO, John Chadbourne. "The UGV is a groundbreaking capability for Army logistics needs. We're also envisioning the additional benefits of this flexible platform and is an example of what collaborative industry initiatives can deliver."

Continuing its collaboration with Carnegie Robotics and Textron Systems, the company will showcase this next-generation autonomous ground vehicle engineered for adaptability, survivability, and operational dominance and built to extend reach, reduce risk, and bring scalable capability to the modern battlefield. The vehicle on display has a reconfigurable cargo deck for multiple mission sets, features a wireless remote-controlled T-boom service crane for logistical efficiency, and has an L-track modular cargo fastening system. At the show, the UGV will also carry the FireAnt sUGV from Swarmbotics AI, which is a low-cost, attritable unmanned ground vehicle designed to extend situational awareness and operational capability in high-risk environments.

"At Carnegie Robotics, we are excited to continue this partnership with AM General—a collaboration that fuses engineering excellence with visionary ambition. By integrating our robust, low-cost autonomy stack and modular hardware kit, we are accelerating the deployment of next-generation unmanned systems," said Leo Agafonov, Director of Technical Operations. "Together, with AM General, we are not only expanding the boundaries of technological possibility but also inspiring a future where affordable, attritable autonomy empowers new missions and redefines what's achievable."

The vehicle also features a new turbocharged 6.5L 8-cylinder engine that delivers powerful, fuel-flexible performance with advanced cooling and injection. Utilizing a common rail direct injection fuel system, the new engine can produce 250hp and over 550lb-ft of torque. Not only will this new engine power the UGV, but it will also underpin future light tactical vehicles, including the ever-evolving HUMVEE platform. This marks a new direction for the company which continually innovates to serve those who serve to protect us.

"Providing the hardware and software control layer for the AM General UGV program underscores Textron Systems' commitment to advancing autonomous systems by leveraging ready- now, commercial off the shelf (COTS) technology," said Sara Willett, Vice President of Programs. "By connecting intent to robotic execution, our control layer delivers reliable, consistent performance for autonomous ground vehicles operating in challenging environments. Our collaboration with AM General and Carnegie Robotics accelerates the fielding of an autonomous resupply solution built to meet the demands of modern missions."

A UGV demonstrator is undergoing testing in preparation for an Army request for proposal, expected to be released later this year.

About AM General

AM General engineers, manufactures, and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers. Its global presence of diverse product offerings in over 70 countries uniquely positions AM General to enhance interoperability across allies and build on its long-standing defense industry and automotive partnerships. AM General's innovative spirit delivers advanced, rugged, resilient, and dependable mobility solutions that will move you. With a well-rounded product portfolio that includes the iconic HUMVEE vehicles, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle A2 (JLTV A2), and the revolutionary soft recoil technology for mobile platforms, AM General strives to offer continuous improvement that is ready now. AM General has extensive experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 46 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com.

Media Contact: Deborah Reyes, Executive Director, Global Marketing and Strategic Communications

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE AM General LLC