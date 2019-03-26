AM General Showcasing Tactical Modernization Solutions at AUSA

SOUTH BEND, Ind., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global vehicle systems provider, AM General, is featuring its wide array of tactical mobility solutions at the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) Global Force Symposium & Exposition, Mar. 26-28, Booth 1205 at the Von Braun Convention Center in Huntsville, Ala. This comes on the heels of a Department of Defense (DoD) contract award for 103 armored M1152A1B2 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) with a value of approximately $14.8 million.

"Through continuous improvements, today's Humvee demonstrates its relevance and reliability while ensuring readiness for our U.S. military partners," said Executive Vice President of U.S. Defense, Chris Vanslager. "The AUSA Global Force expo is an invaluable platform that enables us to demonstrate our alignment with the Army's modernization strategy by showcasing the latest technology integrations into our mobility platforms to meet the U.S. Army's requirements now and in the future."

On display at the show is the HMMWV Enhanced Tactical Kit – Narrow Body. This kit enables the vehicle's body width to be reduced by 8 inches. It allows for internal transportation inside a CH47, has a payload capacity for up to 9 soldiers, and can be added to the existing HMMWVs already in service.

The DoD's recent order of 103 armored Humvees is also a testament to the versatility and longevity of the vehicle platform. The M1152A1B2 configuration not only features the current production chassis with added power and performance, but also has additional perimeter and overhead armor as well as a rear ballistic bulkhead. These vehicles, like the less armored versions, are air transportable, droppable, and can be sling-loaded by helicopter without additional modifications. This vehicle order will support the Product Manager Mission Network initiatives and be delivered Q3-Q4 2019.

