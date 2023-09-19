AM Research (formerly SmarTech Analysis): Metal 3D Printing Market Study Reaffirms Long Term Industry Outlook, Sees Growth to $5.4B in 2023 Despite Challenging Economic Environment

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th edition of Additive Manufacturing Research's "Metal AM Markets: 2023" analyzes global markets for the challenges and opportunities facing metal additive manufacturing (AM) stakeholders. From the $5.4B topline 2023 market size, the report sees $3.2B for contract services, $1.3B for hardware, and $920M for materials. The report anticipates that a contraction in hardware investments may be partially offset by growth in opportunities for materials and contract services. The metal 3D printing market is expected to achieve significantly more growth in 2023 compared to the total AM market (which would include polymers and other materials). Growth is expected to be powered by the actual use of metal AM processes rather than by R&D.

Estimated Metal PBF Hardware Market Shares by Revenue, Global, 2022 (Source: Additive Manufacturing Research) Additive Manufacturing Research

About the Report

Drawing upon dedicated market research and data tracking since 2014, AM Research's Metal AM Markets: 2023 report features a detailed exploration of current market trends and a focus on the post-pandemic dynamics of the market. The report also provides a long-term outlook for metal additive manufacturing markets, including a robust market tracking and forecasting data file with coverage of hardware, materials, print services, and metal AM part production metrics, split by vendor, geography, technology type, and applications. Forecasts are provided out to 2032.

Companies profiled and considered in this report include: EOS, GE Additive, Velo3D, SLM Solutions, Trumpf, Farsoon, Renishaw, 3D Systems, EPlus3D, AddUp, Additive Industries, BLT, 6K Additive, IperionX, Carpenter, and many more.

From the Report

Metal AM Markets: 2023 data and forecasts show steady 3DP/AM growth, but not accelerating growth. The report explores two specific scenarios which could fuel such market momentum: Defense Spending and Industry Consolidation.

data and forecasts show steady 3DP/AM growth, but not growth. The report explores two specific scenarios which could fuel such market momentum: Defense Spending and Industry Consolidation. In H1 2023, AM powder markets grew at 33% year over, with hardware at 23% but and services 11%. AMR does not anticipate hardware to maintain its pace in H2 2023.

All major metal AM technologies (Powder Bed Fusion, Directed Energy Deposition, Metal Binder Jetting and Bound Metal) are expected to grow in 2023 at rates from 18% to 24%.

About Additive Manufacturing Research:

Since 2013, Additive Manufacturing Research (formerly SmarTech Analysis) has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. AMR's analysis and data drives strategy development in the additive industry and has been adopted and presented by many of the industry's largest firms.

