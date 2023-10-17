AM Research Publishes Market Study for 3D Printed Electronics, Sees Growth from $300M in 2023 to $7.9B in 2033

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "3D Printed Electronics 2023: Market Study & Forecast," a new report from Additive Manufacturing Research ("AMR," formerly SmarTech Analysis), analyzes global markets for the challenges and opportunities facing stakeholders in Additively Manufactured Electronics (also known as 3D Electronics Printing, or "3DEP"). A somewhat nascent industry, AMR sees the 3DEP market size in 2023 at $300M, and forecasts growth to $7.9B in 2033, representing a 10-year CAGR of 37%.

0.1, Total market for 3D Electronics Printing, by USD$ revenue (Source: Additive Manufacturing Research)
The 3DEP market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to advancements in printing technology and platform capability, alongside the ongoing development and demonstration of the applications of 3D electronics printing. This report describes the value propositions of 3DEP, the challenges to market growth, key players in the 3DEP space, and detailed market data and forecasting.

For more information on the report, go to: https://additivemanufacturingresearch.com/reports/3d-printed-electronics-2023-market-study-forecast/

About the Report

Drawing upon dedicated market research and data tracking since 2014, AM Research's 3D Printed Electronics 2023 report features a detailed exploration of current market trends, a focus on the value propositions of 3DEP and the challenges to market growth, as well as profiles of key players in the 3DEP space, and detailed market data and forecasting.

Companies or organizations covered in this report include, but are not limited to: Ceradrop, Nano Dimension, NeoTech, Optomec, FujiFilm, Voltera, BotFactory, nScrypt, J.A.M.E.S., NextFlex, ChemCubed, PV Nanocell, Panasonic, Additive Electronics, Nano3DPrint, and Notion Systems

From the Report

  • Value propositions of 3DEP include miniaturization, design freedom, reshoring and localization, and sustainability.
  • Challenges to 3DEP market growth include industry adoption, and technology scaling capability towards large volume production. Major industry players are enhancing their product portfolios and launching new technologies to meet the high demand from various industry verticals.
  • The industry remains consolidated around a small number of players and is expected to remain so in the neat to mid-term. However, the growth of low-cost 3DEP providers is reducing barriers to entry. Still, industrial 3DEP represents 30% of the current market, and this is expected to increase to 75% by 2033.

About Additive Manufacturing Research:
Since 2013, Additive Manufacturing Research (formerly SmarTech Analysis) has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. AMR's analysis and data drives strategy development in the additive industry and has been adopted and presented by many of the industry's largest firms.

For more details on our company: http://www.additivemanufacturingresearch.com/

Contact:
[email protected]

Press Contact:
Jake Thomas
[email protected]
(248) 382-8043

SOURCE Additive Manufacturing Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

