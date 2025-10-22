AMA Launches Skill Coach: Innovative AI-Powered Role-Playing Tool Enhances Learning Experience Beyond the Classroom

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Management Association (AMA), a global leader in professional development, today announced the launch of AMA Skill Coach, an AI-powered role-playing tool that extends and enriches participants' learning experiences after attending an AMA seminar. Skill Coach represents a major step forward in the application of artificial intelligence to professional training, offering participants a practical way to practice, refine and retain new skills.

"AMA Skill Coach is an exciting evolution of how we deliver learning," said Manny Avramidis, President & CEO, AMA. "This innovation reinforces our mission to not only equip professionals with critical skills but also ensure they can apply those skills with confidence in real-world situations."

AMA Skill Coach leverages AI technology to simulate real business scenarios, giving participants the opportunity to:

Practice workplace conversations in a judgment-free, private environment





Receive instant feedback and actionable insights





Reinforce and strengthen the skills introduced in the course

Accessible for four weeks after select AMA programs, Skill Coach expands AMA's industry-leading training model with an interactive, AI-powered, on-demand practice component and progress-tracking features that makes learning stick.

By combining expert-led classroom instruction with continuous, AI-driven practice, AMA reinforces learning and makes it easier for participants to integrate new behaviors into their daily work. The result is a more engaging, effective and enduring professional development experience.

