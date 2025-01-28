AMAC Partners with wisepatientAI to Empower Members with Free Access to Their Medical Records

The new partnership offers AMAC members a user-friendly, HIPAA-compliant app for accessing, understanding, and, most importantly, protecting their healthcare information.

BOHEMIA, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC) amac.us, the leading conservative advocacy organization for Americans aged 50 and older, is excited to announce its partnership with wisepatientAI, a revolutionary medical records platform designed to put health information directly into the hands of patients.

Empowering Patients to Take Control of Their Health

wisepatientAI (wisepatientai.com) offers a simple, secure, and HIPAA-compliant solution that allows users to sync their medical records from the VA, Medicare, and 7,700 other healthcare providers. This ensures that all essential health information is available at their fingertips.

"Our partnership with wisepatientAI is a significant step toward empowering our members to take control of their healthcare," said Kurt Meyer, Senior Vice President at AMAC. "We believe that everyone has the right to understand their medical records and make informed decisions about their health. This partnership aligns with our mission to advocate for the well-being and independence of mature Americans."

A User-Friendly Platform Tailored for AMAC Members

The wisepatientAI app was developed with ease of use in mind, making it the perfect tool for AMAC's conservative and health-conscious members. The app's intuitive design and advanced technology simplify the process of managing health records, allowing users to easily access, share, and, most importantly, protect their valuable healthcare information.

One of the standout features of wisepatientAI is its Advanced Intelligence, which decodes complex medical language and clinical notes into clear, easy-to-understand terms. This feature is especially valuable for older adults who may find traditional medical records challenging to interpret. By breaking down medical jargon, wisepatientAI empowers users to understand better their health conditions, treatment options, and overall well-being.

"We designed wisepatientAI to be a trusted companion for anyone navigating the healthcare system," said Arvind Raichur, CEO and Co-founder at wisepatientAI. "Our app not only provides access to medical records but also translates the often complicated medical language into something that makes sense to the user. This is about giving people control over their health information in a way that is both empowering and secure."

Protecting Healthcare Information in Times of Insecurity

In 2024, over 185 MM Americans had their healthcare information compromised. Patients often become victims of fraud, where bills are submitted on their behalf, leading to losses of over $300BB in the healthcare industry. This creates hazardous conditions for patients and healthcare providers, costing hundreds of billions annually. For the first time, patients can now securely store a backup copy of their records that can be accessed and shared with their providers should their information become inaccessible.

About AMAC

The Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC) is the voice of Americans aged 50 and older, offering a conservative perspective on important issues affecting mature citizens. With over 2 million members nationwide, AMAC is committed to protecting the interests of seniors, providing valuable member benefits, and advocating for policies that uphold traditional American values. If you think those things still matter, AMAC is for you.

About wisepatientAI

wisepatientAI is a pioneering healthcare technology company that revolutionizes patient-centric healthcare through innovative artificial intelligence applications. Founded by entrepreneurs Arvind and Becky Raichur, wisepatientAI offers a suite of applications designed to empower individuals to access, share, and securely store their medical records. wisepatientAI takes the privacy and security of its users very seriously and uses Amazon Web Services secure servers to protect their personal information. Your Health in Your Hands.

Contact:

Ashlee Singleton

[email protected]

602-875-5664

SOURCE wisepatientAI - DrOwl Health Technologies, LLC