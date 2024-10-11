Amanda Berg, DMS, PA-C, Named Barton Associates' 2024 Locum Tenens Physician Assistant of the Year

Emergency medicine PA shows dedication to addressing healthcare disparities in underserved communities

PEABODY, Mass., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Associates, a leading locum tenens staffing and recruiting company in the United States with nine offices nationwide, announced that emergency medicine physician assistant (PA) Amanda Berg, DMS, PA-C, has been named the company's 2024 Locum Tenens Physician Assistant of the Year. This inaugural award, presented annually during PA Week (Oct. 6–12), recognizes one PA who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to their profession and patients.

2024 Locum Tenens Physician Assistant of the Year: Amanda Berg, DMS, PA-C.
Berg lives and practices medicine in eastern Massachusetts, where she's worked locum tenens assignments at urgent care centers that provide crucial healthcare to the state's underserved patient populations.

In the past, Berg has worked as a COVID-19 clinical researcher in New York City, a volunteer Spanish interpreter at a free clinic in Utah, and an EMT at rural and Indian Health Service (IHS) settings across the western United States—all experiences that Berg said instilled a dedication to providing medical care to marginalized groups.

"I'm so honored to have been selected for this award," Berg said about being named Barton's 2024 Locum Tenens Physician Assistant of the Year. "Continuity of care is crucial to me, especially for patients needing further evaluation who do not have regular access to primary care. I am relentless in ensuring my patients receive the attention, treatment, and follow-up they deserve. My sole priority, and the reason I chose to pursue medicine as a career in the first place, is to ensure every patient receives the care they need, irrespective of their circumstances."

Berg will receive a $2,500 award for herself, along with an additional $2,500 donation made in her name to a charity of her choice. She has selected The Code Green Campaign, a 501(c)(3) organization focused on addressing mental health challenges faced by first responders.

Read more about Berg's work on Barton's website.

About Barton Associates
Barton Associates, headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, is a leading national locum tenens physician, nurse practitioner (NP), physician assistant (PA), and dentist staffing and recruiting firm. Learn more at BartonAssociates.com.

SOURCE Barton Associates

