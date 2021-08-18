Amanda Sedliak Promoted to CSRisks President

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Special Risks, a division of Specialty Program Group, LLC, announces that Amanda Sedliak will succeed Dorothea Westin as President of the specialty lines insurance brokerage firm.

"Amanda Sedliak came to our company as an employee, then she had the good sense to become my protégé, and finally I had the good sense to make her my sales partner. It is with tremendous pride and support that we announce her rise to President of Capitol Special Risks, a division of Specialty Program Group," said Ms. Westin of her successor.

"This past year has been fraught with challenges and changes, one of the most important lessons from these changes is that prior business models are no longer relevant," explains Ms. Westin. "Adaptation and innovation are what will bring a company into the future. So, as our company innovates and adapts, we entrust our leadership to Amanda."

Ms. Sedliak joined CSRisks as an Account Manager in 1998, working her way up the ranks through Director of Marketing, Vice President, and Senior Vice President to Director of Brokerage, a position she held from 2017 to the present. Prior to working with CSRisks, Ms. Sedliak worked for American International Group first as an Underwriting Assistant and then as an Underwriting Technician.

In addition to earning a Bachelor of Science from Georgia Southern University, Ms. Sedliak holds her Certified Insurance Service Representative and Certified Insurance Counselor designations. She is also a Licensed Property & Casualty Agent. Ms. Sedliak is a member of the Professional Insurance Agents Association of Georgia, the Professional Liability Underwriter Society (PLUS), 1752 Club and National Association of Insurance Women.

Ms. Westin clarified that she is pleased to continue with CSRisks in a different role, saying: "There are those who will think because the baton has been passed that I will be leaving Capitol Special Risks, but that is not the case. We simply have come full circle and I will be honored to support Amanda and the company by lending my talents to both."

Chris Treanor, President & CEO of Specialty Program Group, CSRisks' parent company, states that, "I am thrilled that Amanda will be CSRisks' next president. She is a talented broker and leader, and I am confident she will take the business to the next level and continue the track record of success created by Dorothea and Lynn Levinson."

About Capitol Special Risks

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, CSRisks is a specialty lines insurance brokerage firm founded in 1991. Strong relationships with quality Professional Liability & Management Liability insurers and access to a diverse group of specialty markets willing to consider both traditional and unique exposures benefits insurance agents who are looking for quality coverage for their insureds. For more information, please visit www.csrisks.com.

About Specialty Program Group

Headquartered in Summit, NJ, Specialty Program Group is a fully licensed holding company established to acquire and scale best-in-class insurance underwriting facilities and specialty brokerage businesses throughout North America. SPG has 12 portfolio companies and is over one billion in premium. For more information, please visit www.specialtyprogramgroup.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Chris Lamitola

Phone: 908-790-6749

[email protected]

SOURCE Specialty Program Group