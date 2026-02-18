Specialty Program Group Announces Strategic Integration of Anova Marine and Logistiq Insurance Solutions

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), a leading operator of specialty insurance distribution, underwriting, and consulting businesses, today announced the acquisition of Logistiq Insurance Solutions (Logistiq) and the subsequent integration of Logistiq with Anova Marine Insurance, a firm acquired by Specialty Program Group in 2025.

This strategic move unifies two powerhouses in the marine and transportation insurance space, creating a singular, tech-forward platform designed to address the increasingly complex risks of the global supply chain through SPG's Cargo & Logistics platform.

These new cargo and logistics capabilities will complement and enhance SPG Transportation's already market-leading position. By combining Anova's deep expertise in ocean cargo and digital underwriting, Logistiq's leadership in domestic transportation and risk intelligence, and SPG Transportation's broad range of liability, work injury, and other transportation products, these complementary capabilities position SPG to offer a complete menu of insurance solutions for freight forwarders, 3PLs, and motor carriers.

A Vision for the Future of Logistics Risk

SPG's new Cargo & Logistics capabilities are bolstered by a seasoned team of industry veterans, leveraging the combined leadership of Bradford A. Boyd, Esq., President of Anova Marine Insurance Services, and Glenn Stebbings, President of Logistiq Insurance Solutions, alongside Julian Stokes, former President of Dual Logistics, and Scott Cornell, former Vice President of Transportation Risk & Strategy at Travelers. Stokes joined Anova in mid-2025 to lead their non-marine initiatives, including structuring creative solutions for complex liability programs. Cornell joined Logistiq in late 2025 to serve as Chief Risk Officer, leading proactive loss prevention.

"Bringing Julian and Scott into this ecosystem with Bradford and Glenn is a game-changer," said Chris Treanor, President and CEO of Specialty Program Group. "Julian's unrivaled track record in non-marine logistics underwriting and Scott's legendary expertise in cargo theft and supply chain security provide our partners with a level of insight that simply doesn't exist elsewhere. We aren't just underwriting insurance; we are building a community of innovation where every member is 'Stronger Together.'"

Leadership Perspectives

Leadership from both legacy organizations expressed enthusiasm for the integration, citing the ability to scale technology, talent, and specialized coverage.

Boyd commented: "Joining the SPG family and collaborating with the Logistiq team allows us to scale at an unprecedented pace. By merging Anova's automated underwriting technology with the vast resources of the integrated platform, we are staying true to our roots of nimble claims and versatile coverage while reaching a global audience. This is the next chapter in revolutionizing how logistics and cargo insurance is written and serviced."

Stebbings added: "Our focus has always been on empowering the logistics industry through intelligence and proactive risk management. This collaboration is the logical next step. With the added weight of SPG's distribution and the specialized talents of leaders like Scott Cornell and Julian Stokes, we are positioned to help our clients navigate a fundamentally changed fraud and theft landscape with absolute confidence."

Comprehensive Solutions for a Complex Market

The SPG Cargo & Logistics collective will offer an expanded suite of products, including:

All-Risk Ocean & Domestic Cargo Insurance

Stock Throughput and Open Cargo Policies

Logistics Operator Liability (full underwriting authority for $25M, $50M within 24 hours)

Licensing and Surety Bonds

Advanced Cargo Theft & Supply Chain Security Consulting

Legal and Contractual Liability Exposure Mitigation Consulting

Proprietary Digital Quoting and Claims Platforms

About Specialty Program Group LLC

Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) is a leading specialty platform headquartered in Chicago, IL, with a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance operations spanning underwriting management, digital solutions, wholesale and specialty retail brokerage, and insurance services. SPG has a track record of scaling industry leading businesses by providing access to business resources, technology and process efficiency, capital and investment, deep carrier relationships, and a broad distribution network. Visit specialtyprogramgroup.com to learn more about how SPG can help you scale your specialty business.

