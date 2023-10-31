Amanda West Honored by American Bankers Association with Inaugural Emerging Leader Award

News provided by

First Horizon Corporation

31 Oct, 2023, 11:42 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is pleased to announce Amanda West was honored by the American Bankers Association as a recipient of its 2023 ABA Emerging Leader Awards. This award recognizes the next generation of bank leaders who are committed to the highest standards of achievement and service to both their industry and their local communities. West and 11 other winners were recognized together during the recent ABA Annual Convention in Nashville, TN.

Continue Reading
Amanda West is honored by the American Bankers Association with Inaugural Emerging Leader Award.
Amanda West is honored by the American Bankers Association with Inaugural Emerging Leader Award.

"We congratulate Amanda for winning ABA's 2023 Emerging Leader Award," says Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President and CEO of First Horizon. "Amanda is a key member of our organization, and she has done meaningful work serving our clients and community."

The winners were selected by a diverse steering committee of industry professionals after a review of nominations from banks across the country. The qualities and characteristics the committee evaluated as judging criteria included dedication to the profession, inventiveness, leadership skills, mentoring ability, personal integrity, tenure at the bank and broader commitment to a career in banking, sustained career progress, and academic training including advanced degrees and certificates/certifications.

"The 2023 ABA Emerging Leader Award recipients are a talented and diverse group of bankers, and we congratulate them on this well-earned distinction," said Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO. "Our industry is in good hands for years to come as this next generation of bank leaders continue to demonstrate their creativity, commitment and integrity in serving the needs of their customers and communities."

Learn more about Amanda and each member of ABA's Class of 2023.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation

Also from this source

American Banker names Hope Dmuchowski one of 2023's The Most Powerful Women in Banking™ honorees

American Banker names Hope Dmuchowski one of 2023's The Most Powerful Women in Banking™ honorees

First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is pleased to announce that Hope Dmuchowski, CFO, has been recognized by American Banker as ...
First Horizon Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

First Horizon Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) (or the "Company") today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common stock dividend...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.