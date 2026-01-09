Ben Hopper Joins First Horizon Bank as Senior Vice President, Head of Consumer Distribution and ATM Strategy

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today Ben Hopper has joined the organization as Senior Vice President, Head of Consumer Distribution and ATM Strategy. Hopper will lead a team focused on optimizing First Horizon Bank's physical and ATM network.

The Nashville-based banker has more than 20 years of previous industry experience focused on retail and consumer banking strategy and financial center operations for USAA, First Horizon Bank and Wells Fargo.

Ben Hopper, SVP, Head of Consumer Distribution and ATM Strategy

"We are proud to have Ben on our consumer banking leadership team," said Shaun McDougall, Executive Vice President, Head of Consumer Banking for First Horizon Bank. "His expertise in branch strategy and design and his deep understanding of consumer banking make him an ideal fit as we elevate how we serve clients."

"I am excited to lead consumer distribution and ATM strategy at First Horizon Bank," said Ben Hopper, Senior Vice President, Head of Consumer Distribution and ATM Strategy. "Our focus is simple: make banking easier for clients and more effective for associates. We will align our branch and ATM network to where clients live and work, invest in reliability and convenience, and better connect physical and digital channels to deliver faster and more personalized service. I look forward to partnering with Shaun and our consumer team to expand access and grow with our communities."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN), with $83.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

