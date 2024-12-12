Amar Urhekar announced as CEO of Avalere Health

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global strategic partner in healthcare, Avalere Health, is proud to announce the appointment of Amar Urhekar as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Urhekar joined Avalere Health in 2023 as Chief Operations Officer (COO) to unify the organization and build a global interdisciplinary offering across the product lifecycle. Now, 18 months later, he will be responsible for the overall leadership of Avalere Health—organized across three core capabilities: Advisory, Medical, and Marketing.

Since joining the organization, Urhekar has led the seamless integration of previously acquired companies to create a single, unified offering across the healthcare ecosystem. Today, Avalere Health is a new type of partner, perfectly positioned to solve the biggest challenges in healthcare, at pace and at scale.

"I am very pleased to appoint Amar Urhekar as our next CEO," said Deborah Keller, Chairperson at Avalere Health. "Amar has a passion for purpose-driven organizations that can truly make a difference. He inspires colleagues and clients alike and his extraordinary breadth of health industry knowledge ensures that our business is in the very best of hands moving forward."

Amar is passionate about uniting Avalere Health's diverse global teams, bolstering and reinforcing leadership and talent to build innovative solutions for biopharmaceutical clients and the patients they serve.

"Clients need partners who can navigate the complex confluence of stakeholders—from healthcare providers to payers, policymakers, and patients," said Urhekar. "They need a strategic partner that can be at the center of their business and understand the evolving challenges. From driving decisions on investing in healthcare assets to policy influences and market access needs, medical communications and marketing brand launches, we have the exceptional talent with the wisdom and experience to guide, create, and implement successful solutions."

"I have a great deal of confidence in Amar's ability to drive our business forward," said Chief Finance and Administrative Officer, John Gransee. "He is a strategic thinker, and his purposeful and innovative approach will drive success."

Urhekar brings a wealth of experience successfully driving transformative initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions, reinventing local and global organizations across IPG, Ashfield Health, and most recently, Inizio Evoke. His global career spanning multiple countries, driving business growth, and building purpose-led high-performing teams, makes him most suitable to lead Avalere Health in its next phase of evolution.

"Amar is a truly inspirational leader that has strengthened and motivated our leadership and talent," said Chief People Officer, Harriet Shurville. "Thanks to Amar, our people are clear on our purpose."

Urhekar replaces former CEO, Jon Koch, as part of a planned succession. Amar will continue to build on the strong foundation built by Jon over the last three and half years. Jon will be a strategic advisor to our Board until the end of March 2025.

"Avalere Health is ready to achieve its true potential," said Urhekar. "I look forward to partnering with our teams to further create an inspiring company that will amplify the patient voice like never before."

About Avalere Health

Avalere Health is a global strategic partner, perfectly formed to solve the biggest challenges in health—at pace and at scale. Its Advisory, Medical, and Marketing capabilities move as one, ensuring every patient is identified, supported, treated, and cared for. Equally.

United across the product lifecycle, its experts are uniquely positioned to understand every angle of life, health, and the human condition. Partnering with its clients, the organization is building a world where healthcare is not a barrier. And no patient is left behind.

SOURCE Avalere Health