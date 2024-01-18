Amateur Pickleball's Big Game, G.O.A.T. Bowl I, Announces Format and Schedule for Friday, Feb. 9, in Las Vegas

Discounted Player Registration Available Online Until Feb. 2 for

Ultimate Pickleball Event Before Pro Football's Big Game

LAS VEGAS , Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradise PB Events and G.O.A.T. Paddle, the high performance pickleball company created by and for top players and those who want to compete like them, today announced the format and schedule for G.O.A.T. Bowl I, an amateur tournament and full day of pickleball festivities set for the outdoor courts at Life Time Green Valley on Friday, Feb. 9.

Rod Woodson on G.O.A.T. Bowl I, amateur pickleball's big game set for Feb. 9 in Las Vegas Pro Football Hall of Fame member Rod Woodson is the commissioner of G.O.A.T. Bowl I, amateur pickleball's big game.

In G.O.A.T. Bowl I, 20 teams of four players will compete in single-elimination, multi-game rounds. For each round, teams will put on the court two players each to battle in four back-to-back doubles games to 21 points, with a win by one point required and points earned every rally. The team that wins three games wins the match and advances to the next round. In the event of a tie with each team winning two games, the teams will play a special 21-point G.O.A.T. Bowl Tiebreaker.

Players should register in advance online. Individual discounted registration is available now through Feb. 2. Players can go to https://www.paradisepb.com/event-details-registration/g-o-a-t-bowl-i and enter a coupon code of SUPERBOWL100X at check-out to receive $100 off the $199 standard registration fee. Players who register individually will be assigned to teams by the G.O.A.T. Bowl organizers. Teams that register can enter a coupon code of GOATBOWLCHAMPS at check-out to receive $600 off the $796 standard registration fee.

The schedule for G.O.A.T. Bowl I is:

9 a.m.-9:45 a.m.: On-site player check-in; All competitors will receive an event program, swag bag that includes a new paddle from G.O.A.T. Paddle, tailgate party ticket and ZILRETTA® Skill Shot competition ticket.

10 a.m.: G.O.A.T. Bowl I kick-off following the National Anthem and welcome from Commissioner Rod Woodson

Noon-2 p.m.: Lobster roll tailgate party with food, drinks and music

1 p.m.: ZILRETTA® Skill Shot competition

3 p.m.: Semifinals round

4 p.m.: Final round on the ZILRETTA® Championship Court (to be live-streamed)

4:30 p.m.: G.O.A.T. Bowl I trophy presentation (to be live-streamed)

"We're counting down to G.O.A.T. Bowl I and welcome players at all levels to join us in Las Vegas," said Ryan Reader, CEO and co-founder of Paradise PB and G.O.A.T. Paddle. "This one-day event will have the right combination of pickleball competition, food and fun with what is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. Also, we're proud to have a true football G.O.A.T, Rod Woodson, as our commissioner. And we know other celebrities who love pickleball will join us, including Miss California 2023, Sabrina Lewis, along with some current and former pro football players. Lastly, we're appreciative to our line-up of G.O.A.T. Bowl I sponsors for helping us to make this inaugural event happen."

G.O.A.T. Bowl I is produced by Paradise PB Events and presented by Pacira BioSciences' ZILRETTA®. Additional event sponsors are G.O.A.T. Paddle, Cousins Maine Lobster, Sweet Las Vegas, MoneyBall Tour, G.O.A.T. Pickleball Las Vegas, Vocation Jewelry Service and PN Medical/The Breather.

G.O.A.T. Paddle's USAPA-approved paddles and pickleball gear are available for purchase online with free shipping. Visit www.goatpaddle.com to purchase the G.O.A.T. Performance paddle and other gear, connect with the G.O.A.T. team members and keep up on the latest developments. Join the G.O.A.T. Paddle community on social media by following the company on Instagram at www.instagram.com/goatpaddle, Facebook at www.facebook.com/goatpaddle, TikTok at www.tiktok.com/@goatpaddle and Threads at www.threads.net/@goatpaddle. Contact G.O.A.T. Paddle via email at [email protected].

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. is committed to providing a non-opioid option to as many patients as possible to redefine the role of opioids as rescue therapy only. The company is also developing innovative interventions to address debilitating conditions involving the sympathetic nervous system, such as cardiac electrical storm, chronic pain, and spasticity. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and ioveraº®, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.

About ZILRETTA®

On Oct. 6, 2017, ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as the first and only extended-release intra-articular therapy for patients confronting osteoarthritis (OA)-related knee pain. ZILRETTA employs proprietary microsphere technology combining triamcinolone acetonide – a commonly administered, short-acting corticosteroid – with a poly lactic-co-glycolic acid (PLGA) matrix to provide extended pain relief. The pivotal Phase 3 trial on which the approval of ZILRETTA was based showed that ZILRETTA significantly reduced OA knee pain for 12 weeks, with some people experiencing pain relief through Week 16. Learn more at www.zilretta.com.

