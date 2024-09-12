Amazon Joins the C2PA Steering Committee

Amazon's steering committee membership and adoption of Content Credentials will help enhance transparency for digital content

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) announced that Amazon has joined the organization as a new steering committee member. Amazon's commitment to the C2PA advances the coalition's mission to increase transparency of digital content and promote broad adoption of Content Credentials.

The C2PA publishes and maintains Content Credentials, a widely adopted standard that provides information about how and when digital content was created or modified. As a new member of the C2PA steering committee, Amazon joins a group of industry leaders that includes Adobe, BBC, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Meta, OpenAI, Publicis Groupe, Sony, and Truepic.

In joining the C2PA, Amazon will begin attaching Content Credentials to images created using the company's Titan Image Generator v1 and v2, the company's foundation AI models that allow its enterprise customers to generate realistic images or edit images. With this Content Credentials implementation, consumers will be able to verify the origin and authenticity of the AI-generated content.

Furthermore, Amazon is also working to incorporate Content Credentials in AWS Elemental MediaConvert, a file-based video processing service that transcodes content for broadcast and multi-screen delivery at scale. This implementation will allow its customers – such as news organizations and sports broadcasters – to determine the provenance of the media they are sharing, allowing their distribution partners and news aggregators to verify the content's authenticity before posting it on their platforms.

"At Amazon, we're committed to the responsible use of AI, and it is imperative to drive transparency around digital content as use of generative AI accelerates," said Vasi Philomin, Amazon Web Services' VP of Generative AI. "All Amazon Titan-generated images contain an invisible watermark by default, providing a discreet mechanism to help reduce the spread of misinformation. Joining the C2PA and adopting Content Credentials represents another key step in our journey towards responsible AI innovation, and we look forward to joining forces with other steering committee members to develop meaningful tools that empower our customers to unleash generative AI's potential safely and responsibly."

"We are excited to welcome Amazon to the C2PA steering committee," said Andrew Jenks, Executive Chair for the C2PA. "The implementation of Content Credentials into tools and services that reach both news organizations and consumers at large further continues the C2PA's mission of promoting transparency in the digital media ecosystem."

About the C2PA

The Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) is an open, technical standards body addressing the prevalence of misleading information online through the development of technical standards for certifying the source and history (or provenance) of digital content. The C2PA is a Joint Development Foundation project, a part of the Linux Foundation family. For more information, visit c2pa.org and contentcredentials.org.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Media Contacts

C2PA Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE The Linux Foundation