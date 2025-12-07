Linux Foundation Welcomes Mitsubishi Electric as Gold Member During Open Source Summit Japan

Mitsubishi Electric's membership upgrade from silver establishes the manufacturer as an active contributor to open source and critical presence in software development

TOKYO, Dec. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Source Summit Japan – The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announces Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has upgraded to a Gold Member of the foundation. As a leading manufacturer of numerous edge components, Mitsubishi Electric is advancing both open source and InnerSource as valuable twin engines of innovation. By furthering their commitment to the Linux Foundation, Mitsubishi Electric strengthens its collaboration with the global open source ecosystem and accelerates innovation at scale.

"We are thrilled to have Mitsubishi Electric upgrade to a gold membership with the Linux Foundation," said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director of the Linux Foundation. "Their established history in nearly every industry – from the edge to automotive solutions, security to manufacturing – underscores the importance of collaboration in software development. We are eager to continue working alongside Mitsubishi Electric on open source, both in the Japanese market and beyond."

Mitsubishi Electric has released its own open source projects such as the Serendie™ (*1) Design System , a UI/UX design and development framework published in November 2024 to empower design co-creation both inside and outside the company. Earlier this year, Mitsubishi Electric also established the Open Source & InnerSource Program Office (OSPO/ISPO), which has since promoted the value of open-source best practices for internal development. Mitsubishi Electric will continue to bridge silos and enhance developer collaboration as a Gold Member of the Linux Foundation.

"Through our digital platform Serendie™(*1) and open source, Mitsubishi Electric is transforming into an innovative company that creates new value through co-creation with partners, customers, and communities," said Shingo Oidate, General Manager, OSPO/ISPO at Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. "We have been a silver member of the Linux Foundation for over a decade, but upgrading to a Gold Member reflects our firm belief in the importance of open source, and demonstrates our commitment not only as a user, but as an active contributor – expanding our ability to collaborate globally and deliver transformative value to society."

The company has been an active member of the Linux Foundation since 2014 and this is the next phase in open source contribution for Mitsubishi Electric. Mitsubishi Electric engineers have actively contributed to major Linux Foundation projects such as PyTorch; Masahiro Hiramori was recognized as PyTorch Ambassadors in 2025 and Contributor Awards Nominee in two consecutive years, 2024 and 2025, for advancing open AI technologies at the edge.

Mitsubishi Electric will be sharing their contributions to open source innovation while onsite at Open Source Summit Japan in Tokyo from December 8-10, 2025; speaking about building a dual-focused OSPO in a traditional Japanese conglomerate . Organizations, developers, and innovators who are interested in the value of open source practices should read more about their session and attend the event by registering .

To learn more about Linux Foundation membership or to join the organization, please visit https://www.linuxfoundation.org/membership/ .

About Mitsubishi Electric

With more than 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its "Changes for the Better." The company recorded a revenue of 5,521.7 billion yen (U.S.$ 36.8 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com .

*U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥150=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2025

*1 "Serendie" is a registered trademark of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, LF Decentralized Trust, Node.js, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, Zephyr, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

