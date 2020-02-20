Amazon, Nestlé, Walmart and More Share Food Safety Best Practices in GFSI Case Study Booklet

PARIS, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) is excited to announce its new and improved Case Study Booklet, released just ahead of the 2020 GFSI Conference in Seattle, Washington.

The GFSI Case Study Booklet showcases the organisation's work with companies to improve food safety practices, both internally and along their supply chain. Each case study explains why companies choose to leverage GFSI, how they went about doing so, and the beneficial outcomes they've seen as a result of this collaboration. By participating, companies have the opportunity to share best practices in food safety management and show that they are working to drive positive change and build consumer trust in the industry.

Following the success of the original GFSI Case Study Booklet, this relaunch contains new and updated proof points from some of the biggest companies in the food industry.

Contributing companies include:

AEON

Ahold Delhaize

Amazon

Cargill

Danone

Ecolab

Kroger

McDonald's

METRO Turkey

Mondelēz International

Nestlé

Walmart

Wegmans

Weifang Artisan Foods

"The relaunch of the GFSI Case Study Booklet celebrates the last 20 years of food safety as we move into our third decade of operation," said Erica Sheward, GFSI Director. "These stories of success motivate us for new and emerging challenges to come. Our hope is that the examples provided in this booklet will inspire other companies and organisations from across the food industry to collaborate with GFSI as we continue to pursue our vision of safe food for customers everywhere."

The Global Food Safety Initiative brings the world's leading experts together to drive continuous improvement in food safety management systems worldwide. The GFSI community works on a volunteer basis and includes expertise from retail, manufacturing, and foodservice companies, as well as international organisations, governments, academia, and service providers.

www.mygfsi.com

The Case Study Booklet is available digitally as of today in the online GFSI Library with print copies available onsite in Seattle at the GFSI Conference , the industry's annual rendezvous to advance food safety globally.

