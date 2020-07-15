Amazon Sellers Can Request Hundreds of Reviews With New Helium 10 Chrome Extension

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with a series of new products for Amazon sellers, Helium 10 is launching Seller Assistant, a powerful Chrome extension for requesting reviews. With Seller Assistant, sellers can streamline the process of requesting reviews, in turn, improving listings and sales.

With Seller Assistant (free to download for Chrome), sellers can send multiple review requests with one click, send requests for orders up to 30 days back and submit review invitations while in their Seller Central Account. Review requests are sent using Amazon's pre-generated template, so requests are always compliant with Amazon's Terms of Service.

Multiple Requests with One Click

With one click, Seller Assistant users can invite dozens of customers to review their products. Seller Assistant only requests reviews from customers without external review requests.

A Unified Interface

Instead of having to navigate through multiple pages to ask for reviews, Seller Assistant streamlines the process, allowing users to access the extension whenever they're on Amazon Seller Central.

Send Requests From 30 Days Back

With Seller Assistant, sellers can ask for a single review on a recent order or request reviews from all past orders from up to 30 days prior.

Amazon Terms of Service Compliant

Seller Assistant uses Amazon's pre-generated templates, so all requests are safe and within Amazon's Terms of Service.

International Support Coming Soon

Currently available for U.S. reviews, Seller Assistant will soon be available for Amazon Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Spain, Germany and Italy.

About Helium 10

Helium 10 is the leading all-in-one software platform for Amazon merchants, delivering accurate, data-driven solutions to sellers at every stage of their business. Helium 10 is headquartered in Irvine, California.

SOURCE Helium 10