Amazon Strategies Financial and Payment Services Report 2019 Featuring Rivals - Apple, EBT, Google, PayPal, Visa, Walmart
Dec 04, 2019, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Amazon Strategies: Financial and Payment Services, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Financial services and products not only play a key role in Amazon's loyalty proposition but also present the company with numerous additional growth opportunities. Originally featured as part of the multifaceted report Amazon Strategies and the Amazon Shopper, 2nd Edition, this spin-off report focuses on Amazon financial services and payments consumer usage and engagement trends and related consumer usage and engagement strategies, as well as Amazon's competitive positioning over time.
Amazon Strategies: Financial and Payment Services, 2nd Edition also assesses future opportunities and ramifications related to its current financial services and payments products as well as those in development. Much attention is paid to the Amazon loyalty and value proposition, its relationship to these financial services and payments products, and their mutual relationship to Amazon Prime. Content coverage includes:
The Amazon financial services products and services ecosystem
- Amazon cardholder loyalty in action
- Potential growth strategies and rationales, such as branch banking, instalment payments, and debit
- Emerging growth strategies and rationales, such as Alexa-based applications
- Growth strategies and rationales for other products and services, such as Amazon Pay and Amazon Business
- How Amazon's payment options to broaden the target audience
- Online payment method preferences among Amazon users and users of major competitors
- Amazon credit card usage and purchase value trends
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Report Scope
- Report Summary
- The Amazon Landscape
- Amazon Sales Trends
- Amazon E-Commerce Sales Versus the Competition
- Amazon Products and Services Footprint
- How To Go Toe-to-Toe with Amazon
- E-Commerce Continues to Grow Retail Sales Share
- Internet-Only E-Commerce Outpacing Omni-Channel E-Commerce Sales Growth
- Will Amazon Account for Half of E-Commerce Sales in 2022?
- Delivery and Pick Up Trends
- Subscription Services
- The App Experience
- The Amazon App Experience
- All Things Alexa
- The Amazon Prime User
- Amazon: Financial Services
- Up Next: Branch Banking?
- Up Next: Installment Payments?
- Amazon Pay: The New PayPal Credit?
- Here Now: Voice Commerce
- Payment Options to Broaden the Target Audience
- B-2-B moves
- Basket-Shaping Payment and Pricing Incentives
- Amazon-Branded Consumer Credit Cards
- Cardholder Loyalty in Action: Let Me Count the Ways
- Amazon Credit Card Purchase Value Trends
- Points: Powerful Amazon Currency
- Gift Cards: A Strong Supplemental Payment Choice
- Amazon Cash
- Digital Wallet Moves
- Online Payment Method Preferences
2. The Amazon Landscape
- Amazon Sales Trends
- Past the $200 Billion Mark yet 20%+ Growth Continues
- Sales: Much More Than Selling Products
- U.S. Net Sales Trends
- U.S. Gross Merchandise Sales Trends
- Will Amazon Have the Most Sales in 2022
- Amazon E-Commerce Sales Versus the Competition
- Amazon Products And Services
- Amazon Products and Services Use Footprint
- Digital Media: Amazon vs. the World
- Digital Media a Mainstream Phenomenon
- Music Streaming: Amazon Music Quickly Gaining Ground
- Video Streaming: Amazon Fire TV Coming on Strong
- Amazon Kindle Holds Steady
- Going Toe-To-Toe With Amazon
- Factors Important to Shopping for Products Online
- Trends Shaping The Amazon Landscape
- E-Commerce Continues to Grow Retail Sales Share
- Internet-Only E-Commerce Outpacing Omni-Channel E-Commerce Sales Growth
- Will Amazon Account for Half of E-Commerce Sales in 2022?
- Delivery And Pick Up Trends
- Home Delivery Still the General Rule
- Amazon's Bread and Butter
- But Amazon Can't Deliver Everything
- Click-And-Collect Is Entering The Mainstream
- Leading Click-and-Collect Retailers
- Click-and-Collect Incentivizes In-Store Purchasing
- How to Incentivize Click-and-Collect?
- Walmart Click-and-Collectors
- Subscription Services
- Amazon Way Out Front
- The App Experience
- Retailer-Specific Mobile Apps Are an Important Means of Consumer Engagement
- Retailer-Specific Mobile App Use Methods
- The Amazon App Experience
- Cross-selling strength
- Deals galore
- Easy
- Loyalty play
- All Things Alexa
- Okay, Google; Hey, Siri;... or Just Alexa?
- Apple Left in the Dust?
- Beyond the Speaker
- Amazon Alexa Skills
- Eye-Popping Opportunity
- Why Not Use Alexa?
- Alexa-Only Deals
- The Amazon Prime User
- Own Prime, Own the World?
- Prime Benefits
- A Value Wallop
- Surpassing 100 Million Members
- The Power of Prime: Engagement
3. Financial Services
- Up Next: Branch Banking?
- Up Next: Installment Payments?
- Online Purchasers, Amazon Purchasers, and Amazon Prime Members, 2019 (percent)
- Amazon Pay: The New PayPal Credit?
- Here Now: Voice Commerce
- Ramifications and Opportunities
- Payment Options To Broaden The Target Audience
- Here Now: EBT and Amazon Prime for Lower-Income Consumers
- Here Now: The Amazon Credit Builder Card
- Up Next: Co-Branded Debit, Anyone?
- B-2-B Moves
- Extended Terms
- Amazon Business Prime American Express Card
- Line-Item Detail on Commercial Cards
- Data Analytics
- Basket-Shaping Payment And Pricing Incentives
- How It Works
- Consumer Interest
- Amazon And Payments
- Amazon Strategies: Financial and Payment Services, 2nd Edition
- Amazon-Branded Consumer Credit Cards
- Prime Members, 2019 (percent and millions of people)
- The Nuts and Bolts: Amazon Visa Credit Cards
- The Nuts and Bolts: Amazon Private Label Credit Cards
- The first general-purpose private label credit card?
- How it works
- Cardholder Loyalty in Action: Let Me Count the Ways
- Amazon Prime Day Tie-in
- Cardholder Loyalty in Action: Purchase Frequency and Purchase Value
- Cardholder Loyalty in Action: Influence on Payment Methods Used on Amazon
- Purchase Value Trends
- Prime Credit Card Spending Bracket, 2019
- Points: Powerful Amazon Currency
- Shop with Points
- A Win-Win
- Gift Cards: A Strong Supplemental Payment Choice
- Credit Card Holders vs. Non-Holders, 2019
- An Assist: Amazon Prime Reload
- Amazon Cash
- Digital Wallet Moves
- Amazon Pay
- Online Payment Method Preferences
- Credit Cards Online Payment Method of Choice
- PayPal Digital Wallet Power
- Differences in Online Payment Methods Used by Major Retailer
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Apple
- EBT
- PayPal
- Visa
- Walmart
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ixfj68
