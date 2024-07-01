Amazon supports American Red Cross with 30,000 tarps, relief supplies

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Red Cross is prepared to respond to disasters big and small throughout the year, and part of this critical work includes ensuring the availability of disaster relief items when they are needed at a moment's notice. Long-time partner Amazon is helping keep Red Cross warehouses stocked by donating 30,000 tarps — enough to fulfill the entire forecasted need over the next year.

After disasters, tarps are often one of the most-requested relief items by those impacted and have many uses, from covering holes in roofs or broken windows to providing a clean place to dry or sort items. Amazon is also donating over 175,000 shelter supplies, including hygiene products, bedding, cleaning supplies, mobility support devices, snacks and more.

The Red Cross responds to an average of 65,000 disasters each year and has a presence in local communities across the United States. As a member of the Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) since 2018 and a Mission Leader since 2019, Amazon's Disaster Relief team prepositions critical relief supplies including tents, tarps, batteries and more in fulfillment centers across the country to help the Red Cross respond quickly in the wake of emergencies.

"Mission Leaders like Amazon are vital to our work, helping drive innovation across our organization, providing capacity to respond immediately in times of crisis and supporting lifesaving blood services," said Trevor Riggen, President of Humanitarian Services for the American Red Cross. "We are profoundly grateful for their remarkable generosity — especially their donation of tarps and other critical relief supplies this year — which safeguards our ability to care for those in need when the unthinkable happens."

As large disasters continue to become more frequent and intense, the Red Cross increasingly relies on ADGP members like Amazon, along with their employees and customers, to provide support in advance of and in response to disasters. Thanks to their generous donations, the Red Cross has the strong infrastructure, trained volunteers, innovative technology and essential resources necessary to provide relief in times of great need.

LIFESAVING BLOOD PARTNERSHIP In addition to disaster relief work, Amazon provides blood collection support. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, and the Red Cross provides 40% of this blood. Whether it's a cancer patient, accident victim or someone experiencing a sickle cell crisis, the Red Cross counts on partners like Amazon meet this demand. Their generosity helps the Red Cross recruit donors and ensures patients throughout the country have access to lifesaving blood.

