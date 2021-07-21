Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund and Greentown Labs Collaborate to Scale Climatetech Solutions

The Climate Pledge Fund and Greentown Labs collaborate to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy Tweet this

"Amazon created The Climate Pledge Fund to support the development of technologies and services that will enable us and other companies to reach net-zero carbon by 2040," said Matt Peterson, Director of new initiatives and corporate development for Amazon. "We're excited to work with Greentown Labs to further engage with startups and help accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy."

The Climate Pledge Fund, which was launched in June 2020 with an initial $2 billion in funding, works with companies across many of the same climatetech sectors that Greentown's community of startups are working to innovate; these include transportation, manufacturing, electricity, agtech, circularity, and building technologies.

"Few organizations have the potential to make as meaningful of an impact on tackling the climate crisis as Amazon," said Dr. Emily Reichert, CEO of Greentown Labs. "That's why we're excited to work with The Climate Pledge Fund to foster meaningful relationships between Amazon and our entrepreneurs developing climatetech solutions. Collaborating with corporates plays a critical role in scaling startups' technologies, and we're optimistic this engagement will help accelerate the energy transition."

Through its partnership with Greentown, Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund will also obtain a seat on Greentown's Advisory Board which provides strategic guidance and input to the incubator. Ken Alston will serve on the Advisory Board for 2021.

Learn more about The Climate Pledge Fund here and Greentown's partner network here .

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a community of climate action pioneers working to design a more sustainable world. As the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America, Greentown Labs brings together startups, corporates, investors, policymakers, and many others with a focus on scaling climate solutions. Driven by the mission of providing startups the resources, knowledge, connections, and equipment they need to thrive, Greentown Labs offers lab space, shared office space, a machine shop, an electronics lab, software and business resources, and a large network of corporate customers, investors, and more. With its headquarters in Somerville, Mass. and a recently opened incubator in Houston, Texas, Greentown Labs is home to more than 180 startups and has supported more than 400 startups since the incubator's founding in 2011. These startups have collectively created more than 6,500 direct jobs and have raised more than $1.2 billion in funding. For more information, visit www.greentownlabs.com or Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Greentown Labs Media Contact:

Julia Travaglini

VP of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

603-867-3657

About Amazon:

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Amazon Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Greentown Labs

Related Links

www.greentownlabs.org

