Greentown Labs Announces Go Build 2026 with Amazon, in Collaboration with the Global CO₂ Initiative

The open-innovation program requests applications from leading startups with CO₂-mineralization technologies for concrete-aggregate production

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs , the world's largest climatetech and energy incubator, today announced Greentown Go Build 2026 —an open-innovation program with Amazon and the Global CO₂ Initiative (GCI) at the University of Michigan aimed at accelerating collaborations with startups in the field of CO₂ utilization.

Specifically, Go Build 2026 seeks to speed the development and implementation of advanced CO₂-mineralization technologies to decarbonize the built environment—both within Amazon's operations and the construction industry more broadly.

Startups selected will gain the opportunity to collaborate directly with decarbonization and material-circularity experts from Amazon's global team. Top carbon utilization and sequestration researchers at GCI and Greentown's world-leading network of entrepreneur-focused resources will also support startups throughout the program. These collaborations could take many forms, including but not limited to:

Validated technical pathways

Performance data under real-world construction conditions

Economic models for commercial-scale implementation

Integration protocols for existing concrete-production facilities

Quality-control and testing methodologies

Supply-chain-optimization strategies

Venture-support workshops and structured mentorship

Curated networking opportunities with industry leaders

Go Build 2026 is seeking applications from startups with a technology readiness level (TRL) of 4 and higher. Cohort participants will receive desk space at Greentown and have access to entrepreneur-focused programming and networking events for the duration of the program, as well as a need-based stipend to support program participation.

Amazon is investing in decarbonizing its global network of buildings—from fulfillment centers and offices to data centers and grocery stores—as part of its goal to reach net-zero carbon across operations by 2040. Its standardized approach focuses on five key areas: prioritizing carbon-free energy, increasing energy efficiency, using lower-carbon refrigerants, utilizing lower-carbon construction materials, and reducing on-site water use and waste. Through its $2B Climate Pledge Fund, Amazon also invests in novel climate technologies including more sustainable building and construction materials.

"Advancing climate solutions requires the right combination of innovation, technical validation, and real-world implementation," said Kommy Weldemariam, Director of Science and Innovation Sustainability at Amazon. "This collaboration brings together Amazon's operational expertise, Greentown's startup-acceleration resources, and the Global CO₂ Initiative's technical capabilities to create a pathway from identifying breakthrough technologies to deployment, supporting not only Amazon's Climate Pledge goal, but industry-wide decarbonization."

Based at the University of Michigan , GCI provides the independent leadership to scale the new industry of CO₂ capture, utilization, and sequestration to climatological significance. This goal is supported by its work in five areas: evaluation , research , education , training , and outreach . GCI accelerates carbon-management innovation by supporting climatetech companies with analysis and advice, and by developing harmonized life-cycle and techno-economic assessment frameworks and practical tools to bring lower-carbon products to market .

"Given that the buildings and construction industry accounts for upwards of 35 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions , this competition has the potential to make a substantial impact on the world's future carbon footprint," remarked Dr. Dan Cooper, the Director of GCI. "With Amazon's deep commitment to sustainability and Greentown's proven track record of facilitating climatetech entrepreneurs, we could not have asked for better partners!"

In addition to its startup incubators, Greentown runs cohort-based Greentown Go programs across five tracks: Go Make (manufacturing), Go Move (transportation), Go Energize (energy and electricity), Go Build (buildings), and Go Grow (food and agriculture). These open-innovation programs address industry's most pressing climate challenges by facilitating partnerships between leading corporations and climatetech entrepreneurs.

"Imagine if every new building could store carbon instead of emitting it—that's the promise of carbon valorization," said Georgina Campbell Flatter, Greentown's CEO. "This collaboration is what Greentown is all about—bringing entrepreneurs, industry, and researchers together to turn climate ambition into action. By uniting Amazon's scale with GCI's scientific depth, we can help innovators test, validate, and scale technologies that turn captured carbon into the next generation of cleaner, stronger, and more affordable materials for everyone."

Applications for Go Build 2026 are due by Jan. 9, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Applicants may apply from anywhere in the world. To learn more and apply, visit the Go Build 2026 website .

