Amba and Agincare Partner to Achieve A 79% Fall Reduction

Savings alone more than cover the cost of the senior care technology.

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amba, a senior care technology provider, is excited to announce outstanding and immediate results for improved resident safety following its first month of implementation at Agincare, a family-owned and operated senior living community.

By implementing Amba's advanced monitoring system, Agincare has achieved a remarkable 79% reduction in falls in one of its care settings. This significant decrease has freed up valuable time for their care teams, enhancing Agincare's continued focus on proactive resident care and safety approaches.

Managing Director of Agincare Homes Holdings Laura Coupe emphasized the transformative impact: "The implementation of Amba's technology has seen a 79% reduction in falls, which has allowed our teams to spend more time doing what they do best—delivering high-quality care to our residents."

Before integrating Amba's fall management system, care teams spent invaluable time managing falls, limiting their ability to focus on other critical tasks. With Amba's proactive monitoring and real-time alerts, caregivers can now intervene earlier, preventing falls before they happen and reallocating their time to focus on other essential aspects of resident care, ultimately creating a safer and more efficient environment.

Stuart Hamilton, CEO and Founder of Amba, expressed his pride in the partnership's results: "We are incredibly proud of the results achieved through our partnership with Agincare. This 79% reduction in falls within the first month is a testament to the effectiveness of our advanced monitoring systems and AI-driven technology. Our mission at Amba is to enhance the safety and well-being of residents while enabling carers to provide more efficient and responsive care. This partnership with Agincare demonstrates the transformative impact our technology can have on senior living communities."

ABOUT AGINCARE

Agincare is a trusted provider of care services dedicated to delivering high-quality, person-centred care. Focusing on safety, well-being and personalized care, Agincare continually strives to enhance the lives of residents in its care homes.

ABOUT AMBA

Amba integrates advanced monitoring technology and AI to enable senior living operators to deliver high-quality personalized care while improving operational efficiency. Our system is simple and quick to deploy, cost-effective, and easy for caregivers and care coordinators to use. We partner with operators to help lower their cost of delivery through outcomes-based models while unlocking new revenue streams through remote patient monitoring and other value-based care programs.

For more information on our Value-based Care Partnership Program, email [email protected]. Be sure to follow our LinkedIn page for more stories about how Amba delivers a seamless continuum of care across all stages of aging.

Contact:

Stu Hamilton

[email protected]

Amba Health and Care

9110 Strada Place Mercato

Naples, FL, 34108

SOURCE Amba