Amba Announces New Appointment for Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Partnerships

Amba Health and Care Expands Leadership Team to Drive Growth and Innovation in Senior Living Technology Sector

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amba Health and Care, a leader in advanced Senior Care Solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mike Webster, CPP, CMRM, as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Partnerships. Mr. Webster brings a wealth of expertise and relationships within the senior living and healthcare markets, having previously managed Senior Living Solutions and Marketing for Stanley Healthcare for nearly a decade (now Securitas Healthcare). More recently leading business development for a national remote patient monitoring company, Mr. Webster is a recognized expert in technology and solutions for the senior living market and has a proven track record in driving growth and market leadership in this sector.

Mr. Webster's contributions to expanding markets and the customer base while enhancing Amba's solution make this strategic hire a significant step in Amba's mission to revolutionize senior living with technology that significantly enhances care quality, operational efficiency, and revenue growth.

Stuart Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Amba, commented "We are delighted to welcome Mike Webster to our leadership team. His extensive experience in the technology and senior living market sectors will be invaluable as we further expand our customer base in North America. Mike's passion for innovation and his commitment to improving senior care align perfectly with Amba's vision. Together, we aim to help our clients set new standards for excellence in senior living."

Mike Webster, newly appointed Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Partnerships, added, "I am excited to join Amba at such a pivotal time. The technology that Amba has developed is truly transformative and embodies the innovative smart senior living solution I have wanted to bring to the market for many years. The Amba solution truly offers never-before-seen visibility and automation for senior living operators, residents, and caregivers. I look forward to driving product and market growth and working closely with both former and new customers and partners to enhance the quality of life for seniors across North America."

Amba's platform has demonstrated significant success, including a recent case where facilities using Amba's technology saw a 79% reduction in falls within the first month of deployment. This impactful outcome underscores the effectiveness of Amba's proactive and real-time monitoring solutions in promoting resident safety and well-being.

Additionally, Amba will be showcasing its innovative solutions at upcoming industry events, including the Senior Living Innovation Forum (SLIF) and Leading Age. Attendees can learn firsthand how Amba is reshaping care delivery and optimizing operations in senior living communities.

Webster's appointment follows the completion of a substantial investment round from strategic investors within the senior care industry, further solidifying Amba's position as a brand with ambitions to revolutionize how caregivers provide quality care.

About Amba

Amba Health and Care is a leading technology company dedicated to enhancing senior living and healthcare. The Amba platform integrates passive sensors, data analytics, and AI to provide real-time insights into seniors' health and well-being, enabling more personalized, proactive, and preventive care, as well as increased efficiency and new revenue opportunities.

For more information, visit www.ambahealth.com or contact Mike Webster, [email protected]

