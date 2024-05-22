Amba Announces New President for North America

Amba Health and Care Expands Leadership Team to Drive Growth and Innovation in Senior Living Technology Sector

NAPLES, Fla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amba Health and Care, a leader in advanced senior care solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ernie Ianace as President of Amba North America. Ianace brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in driving growth and market leadership in the health tech sector.

This strategic hire marks a significant step in Amba's mission to revolutionize senior living with technology that significantly enhances care quality, operational efficiency and revenue growth.

Stuart Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Amba, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Ernie Ianace to our leadership team. His extensive experience in the technology and healthcare sectors will be invaluable as we further expand our customer base in North America. Ernie's passion for innovation and his commitment to improving senior care align perfectly with Amba's vision. Together, we aim to help our clients set new standards for excellence in senior living."

Ernie Ianace, newly appointed President of Amba North America, added, "I am excited to join Amba at such a pivotal time. The technology that Amba has developed is truly transformative, offering unparalleled benefits for senior living operators, residents, and caregivers. When I learned about the Amba proposition, I knew it was a game-changer for the senior living industry. I look forward to driving growth and working closely with our customers and partners to enhance the quality of life for seniors across North America."

Amba, a leading SaaS platform, enables caregivers to elevate the standard of care by providing a seamless interface that directly communicates with discreet passive sensors. This enables caregivers to swiftly address a spectrum of health, wellness and safety concerns, from fall detection and wandering, to potential infections and dehydration. Additionally, Amba can reduce the need for low-value tasks such as repetitive room checks. This enhances productivity for care operators, allowing caregivers to allocate their attention where it's most needed, promoting greater independence for seniors.

Ianace's appointment follows the completion of a substantial investment round from strategic investors within the senior care industry, further solidifying Amba's position as a brand with ambitions to revolutionize how caregivers provide quality care.

About Amba

Amba Health and Care is a leading technology company dedicated to enhancing senior living and healthcare. The Amba platform integrates passive sensors, data analytics and AI to provide real-time insights into seniors' health and well-being, enabling more personalized, proactive, and preventive care, as well as increased efficiency and new revenue opportunities.

For more information visit www.amba.co or email [email protected].

Contact Information:

Ernie Ianace, President, North America

[email protected]

(214) 244-4990

www.amba.co

