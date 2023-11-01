Amber Burke Promoted to Chief Operating Officer at Burn Boot Camp

Dedication and Commitment Lead to Internal Promotion of COO Role

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn Boot Camp proudly announces the promotion of Amber Burke to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Her journey from Vice President of Franchise Operations to this esteemed role reflects her outstanding dedication and commitment to the company's mission and core values.

Burke brings over two decades of fitness industry experience to her new role and expressed her excitement about her promotion, saying, "My journey through the fitness industry has been a rewarding and transformative one. From my early days as a Strength and Conditioning Coach to my time managing operations for numerous fitness centers, each step has contributed to my growth and understanding of this dynamic industry."

The East Tennessee State University graduate has a Master's Degree in Sports Management and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Exercise Science. Burke's promotion to Chief Operating Officer marks a significant milestone in her career, and she is well-prepared to leverage her extensive experience to serve the Burn Boot Camp system and Franchise Partners in this new role.

Over her previous 11-year career at Fitness Connection USA, she held multiple operations, education, and sales positions with P&L responsibility, progressing from District Fitness Manager to Regional Manager of Education and Operational Support, increasing profitability by driving operational performance, enhancing products and promotions, and focusing on customer service. She was instrumental in overseeing the growth, development, and execution of operations by standardizing processes, education, accountability, and culture at a national level.

Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp's Co-founder and CEO, expressed her excitement about the promotion, stating, "Amber's journey and experience in the fitness industry are a testament to her commitment and dedication. Her comprehensive knowledge base, coupled with her unwavering alignment with our core values, makes her the perfect fit for the role of COO. We are thrilled to have her lead our team as we continue to grow and empower women through fitness."

Burn Boot Camp, a brand that has expanded its footprint to 41 states, secured over 545 territories, and successfully established more than 375 gyms, now has two females occupying two C-suite positions with Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, led by the Co-founder and Visionary, Devan Kline.

For more information about Burn Boot Camp, download the new app or follow on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Burn Boot Camp

Founded in 2012 by husband-wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a national fitness concept where like-minded men and women can come together, build confidence, and inspire one another through fitness. The national franchise started as a female-focused boutique gym franchise with a mission and passion for empowering communities. Recently, Burn Boot Camp has cultivated a following from both men and women alike, allowing families to work out together while taking advantage of Childwatch services that are provided exclusively to Members. Burn Boot Camp offers 45-minute circuit-style Camps crafted by certified personal trainers. For more information, visit burnbootcamp.com.

