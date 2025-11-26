Amber International Holding Limited Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program Following Strong Q3 Earnings

Board Authorization Underscores Confidence in Strong Business Momentum and Financial Position

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR) ("Amber International," "our," or the "Company"), a global leading digital wealth management platform and operating under the brand name "Amber Premium", today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to USD $50 million of the Company's outstanding American Depositary Shares (ADS) over the next 12 months, commencing December 1, 2025.

The announcement follows the Company's exceptional third-quarter 2025 performance, which demonstrated strong operational momentum across all business segments with revenue of US$16.3 million, gross profit of US$11.8 million, and a significant turnaround in operating profitability from continuing operations from -4% in Q2 to +8% in Q3.

"This share repurchase program reflects our Board's unwavering confidence in Amber Premium's market position and growth trajectory," said Michael Wu, Chairman and CEO of Amber International Holding Limited. "Our Q3 results validate our strategic focus on institutional and high-net-worth clients, with client assets on our platform surging nearly 70% year-over-year and our cumulative KYC'ed user base expanding over 20%. With execution and payment trading volumes totaled approximately US$3.1 billion in Q3 2025, and our operating margin now firmly in positive territory, we believe the market does not fully recognize our business fundamentals or long-term growth potential."

Strong Business Fundamentals Drive Capital Return Initiative

The buyback program is supported by robust business fundamentals:

Exceptional Growth Metrics: 69.8% year-over-year increase in Client Assets on Platform and 20.4% growth in cumulative KYC'ed institutional and high-net-worth clients, now totaling 5,116.

69.8% year-over-year increase in Client Assets on Platform and 20.4% growth in cumulative KYC'ed institutional and high-net-worth clients, now totaling 5,116. Revenue Diversification: Wealth Management Solutions led performance at US$7.5 million in Q3, complemented by strong contributions from Execution Solutions (US$3.2 million), Marketing & Enterprise Solutions (US$4.4 million), and Payment Solutions (US$1.2 million).

Wealth Management Solutions led performance at US$7.5 million in Q3, complemented by strong contributions from Execution Solutions (US$3.2 million), Marketing & Enterprise Solutions (US$4.4 million), and Payment Solutions (US$1.2 million). Market Leadership: Serving sophisticated institutional clients across Asia, backed by 8+ years of digital asset expertise.

Serving sophisticated institutional clients across Asia, backed by 8+ years of expertise. Strategic Positioning: First Asia-based public company with tokenized shares available on-chain, pioneering institutional adoption of digital assets across Singapore, Hong Kong SAR , and Dubai .

"We're executing this program from a position of operational and financial strength," Wu continued. "Our diversified revenue streams, institutional-grade infrastructure, and proven ability to capture market share in Asia's rapidly growing digital asset ecosystem position us to both return capital to shareholders and continue investing aggressively in our growth initiatives."

Program Details and Implementation

The company will fund repurchases through operating cash flow and existing cash balances while maintaining ample liquidity for strategic investments in product innovation, RWA initiatives, and AI-powered financial solutions. The timing and amount of repurchases will be determined based on market conditions, share price, and regulatory requirements.

The share repurchase program may be executed through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other methods in compliance with applicable securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The program does not obligate the company to acquire any specific number of shares and may be modified, suspended, or terminated at any time.

About Amber International Holding Limited

Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR), operating under the brand name "Amber Premium," is a global leading digital wealth management platform. As a private banking grade expert in digital wealth management and a subsidiary of Amber Group, Amber Premium is a trusted partner to high-net-worth individuals and leading institutions, delivering institutional-grade market access, execution infrastructure, and investment solutions. The firm is set to redefine the digital wealth management landscape, serving as a proven Nasdaq-listed gateway to digital assets. Learn more at www.ambr.io.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and shareholders and other potential investors must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations as a result of a variety of factors. Such forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are hard to predict or control, that may cause the actual results, performance, or plans to differ materially from any future results, performance or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that the Company may not obtain the regulatory approval in relation to DWM Asset Restructuring in a timely manner or at all and may need to continue relying on the intercompany service agreements to receive the economic benefits of the WFTL Assigned Contracts; (ii) risks related to the performance of the amendment, waiver and framework agreement, including the expected timing and likelihood of receipt of the regulatory approvals contemplated therein; (iii) the risk that the Company's business lines are nascent, not fully proven by market and subject to material legal, regulatory, operational, reputational, tax and other risks in the jurisdictions where it operates; (iv) the risk of declining prices of digital assets and reduced transaction volumes conducted by the Company; (v) regulatory and market risks related to cryptocurrencies and digital assets and in the jurisdictions where the Company operates; (vi) risks related to fluctuations in the market price of bitcoin and any associated unrealized gains or losses on the digital assets that the Company may record in its financial statements as a result of a change in the market price of bitcoin from the value at which the Company's bitcoins are carried on its balance sheet, as well as commercial, legal, regulatory, accounting and technical uncertainties associated with the Company's crypto holdings; (vii) a decrease in liquidity in the markets in which the cryptocurrencies and digital assets are traded; (viii) the impact of the availability of spot exchange traded products and other investment vehicles for digital assets, and (ix) reliance on strategic partners or potential strategic partners. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

SOURCE Amber International Holding Limited