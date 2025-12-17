Amber Premium FZE Secures In-Principle Approval from VARA for Virtual Asset Service Provider License in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR), operating under the brand name "Amber Premium," the private banking-grade digital wealth management platform of Amber Group serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and leading institutions, today announced that its Dubai subsidiary, Amber Premium FZE, has received an in-principle approval ("IPA") from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority ("VARA").

The IPA, which marks the final stage before full authorization for virtual asset activities in the region, is a key step in Amber Premium's global coverage and reflects the company's commitment to operating under robust regulatory frameworks. The in-principle approval highlights the company's focus on building a compliant, transparent, and trusted platform for its stakeholders.

"VARA's in-principle approval is a milestone in our long-term build. We are deliberate in pacing growth with governance," said Michael Wu, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Amber Premium. "This advances our goal to bring institutional-grade digital wealth management capabilities to clients in the UAE. Sustainable participation starts with compliance-first decisions - we are committed to aligning with regulatory expectations, safeguarding clients, and contributing to market integrity. We look forward to continuing the licensing process with VARA."

About Amber International Holding Limited

Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR), operating under the brand name "Amber Premium," is a global leading digital wealth management platform. As a private banking grade expert in digital wealth management and a subsidiary of Amber Group, Amber Premium is a trusted partner to high-net-worth individuals and leading institutions, delivering institutional-grade market access, execution infrastructure, and investment solutions. The firm is set to redefine the digital wealth management landscape, serving as a proven Nasdaq-listed gateway to digital assets. Learn more at www.ambr.io .

